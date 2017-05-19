Asus teases its first Ryzen-powered Republic of Gamers laptop

Why it matters to you Asus will be showing off one of the world's first Ryzen-powered laptops at this year's Computex, and this video is here to whet your appetite.

Following the news earlier this week that AMD had slated the third quarter of this year for the release of Ryzen APU powered laptops, Asus has teased that very sort of product with a new video. Set to be a part of its Republic of Gamers (ROG) range, the laptop remains silhouetted for now, but suggests we could get a look at the new notebooks sooner rather than later.

While Ryzen CPUs made quite a splash when they debuted earlier this year and Vega looks set to do the same over the next few months, Ryzen APUs combine technology from both new generations to create a well-rounded, one-chip solution. Asus’ ROG laptop could be our first look at a notebook with that sort of hardware under the hood.

The video that Asus released has an image of a laptop shrouded in secrecy, but sporting a clear ROG logo. It’s also nestled within the circular Ryzen logo, giving us an idea of what its internal hardware is like. That said, it’s possible that this laptop won’t sport an APU and will instead opt for a mobile Ryzen CPU and a more traditional discrete graphics chip from either AMD or Nvidia.

However, one thing we do know for certain thanks to this video is that we will have a better idea of what the new range is all about at Computex. The video’s description features the hashtag #Computex2017, which gives us all the indication we’ll need that Asus will debut its new range at the show. It’s set to run from May 30 through June 3, so it’s not far away at this point.

While that does give us quite a bit of time to speculate and salivate in equal measure, to tide you over, take a look at some of the information AMD revealed earlier this week about its upcoming Vega graphics cards. They look as, if not more impressive than the Ryzen CPUs AMD released earlier this year.

If that’s not enough for you, leaked information of AMD’s rumored Threadripper Ryzen CPUs also broke recently and they look equally devastating for the competition.