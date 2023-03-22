One of our favorite gaming laptop is $550 off at Best Buy

Always a reliable option for gamers, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is currently on sale at Best Buy. One of the best gaming laptop deals around, you can buy it for $1,100 right now, saving you $550 off the original price of $1,650. If you’ve been waiting to save big on laptop deals, this may just be the one for you. Here’s why it comes so highly recommended.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Asus is one of the best laptop brands around, particularly where gaming is concerned. With this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, it’s well-designed to suit most gaming needs. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor with 16GB of memory along with 1TB of SSD storage. That’s just what we love to see at this price with the storage particularly nice given how large game installs keep getting. There’s also an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card. While many favor the GeForce RTX 30 or 40-series cards, the Radeon RX6700S is a high-end card that outperforms the GeForce RTX 2080 laptop GPU so it’s worth considering in this price range.

Asus makes many of the best gaming laptops and it shows here with the build quality of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, which is our pick for the best small gaming laptop money can buy. While the screen is smaller than the average laptop, it makes it more portable. It’s also a high-end display as it offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 along with 500 nits of brightness and 120Hz refresh rate so it’s great for gaming purposes.

Elsewhere, there are useful tools for gamers. These include AMD SmartShift Max technology that dynamically shifts power to help boost performance as needed. There’s also a built-in MUX switch to switch to direct GPU mode to reduce latency while boosting performance. An intelligent cooling system also helps matters with the laptop being able to automatically switch between different modes depending on how you’re using it. The laptop also has Dolby Atmos support for sound and there’s a single-zone RGB backlit keyboard for good looks.

Normally priced at $1,650, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently down to $1,100 at Best Buy. A sizeable saving of $550 is sure to make this appealing to anyone waiting to buy a new gaming laptop. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

