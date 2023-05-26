 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Asus is releasing an RTX 4060 as big as the RTX 4090

Jacob Roach
By

Asus is taking advantage of its ROG Strix cooler design for RTX 40-series graphics cards, all the way down to the measly RTX 4060. Asus is turning what should be a compact, two-slot GPU into a 3.1-slot behemoth, matching the size of its already massive RTX 4090 Strix model.

In fairness to Asus, the RTX 4060 model is slightly smaller: 3.1 slots compared to 3.5 slots on the RTX 4090 version. Regardless, that’s a massive cooler for a relatively tame graphics card. This isn’t the recently released RTX 4060 Ti — though that one is getting the triple-slot treatment as well — but the upcoming RTX 4060, which is slated to launch in July.

Asus RTX 4090 ROG Strix plugged into a motherboard.
Asus

The list price of the RTX 4060 is $300, but Asus will likely charge a premium for its ROG Strix design. Asus has two ROG Strix models available, both with the same cooler, but one comes factory overclocked. You can expect that design to run a little more expensive.

Related

These are the only two RTX 4060 models Asus has announced, but there should be more on the way. The recently-launched RTX 4060 Ti has more compact designs available at list price, sporting a more manageable dual-fan design.

Recommended Videos

The RTX 4060 is a strange graphics card from Nvidia’s latest generation. Unlike the more expensive flagship designs we’ve seen, such as the RTX 4080, the RTX 4060 is actually cheaper than its previous-gen counterparts. It’s $50 cheaper than the RTX 2060 launched at and $30 cheaper than the RTX 3060.

It’s also trimmed down compared to the RTX 3060, sporting less VRAM and a thinner memory bus. Unlike the RTX 4060 Ti, it doesn’t come with a core reduction compared to the previous generation, which hopefully means it will stack up well and offer a solid value at around $300. That will be important, as the RTX 4060 Ti has recently come under fire for its disappointing generational improvements.

AMD has already rushed to fill this price point with its $270 RX 7600, which is a solid, if not exceptional, graphics card for 1080p gaming. The comparison between the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 will be an important one for budget-conscious gamers.

Intel’s Arc GPUs play an increasingly important role in this price range, as well. The Arc A750 and A770 weren’t standout graphics cards when they launched, but with minor generational improvements from AMD and Nvidia, combined with falling prices on Intel’s graphics cards, they’re looking like increasingly attractive options for 1080p.

The RTX 4060 is slated to launch in July, but Nvidia hasn’t shared an exact date yet. There won’t be a Founder’s Edition design, so third-party cards like the one Asus listed will be the only way to find the GPU. Alongside it, Nvidia is planning to release the $500 16GB RTX 4060 Ti, which matches the RTX 4060 Ti we have today but with a bump to VRAM.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
The best PC builds: budget, gaming, video editing, and more
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

PC building is fun, but it's also a bit scary. After all, it's hardly cheap -- you're going to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on something that will hopefully last you for years.

So, you need to know exactly what type of PC you're building and be realistic about what it'll be capable of. It's not as simple as buying a pre-built PC, and we could never give a recommendation for every budget and every specific scenario. But hopefully, these example builds give you a good place to start, especially if you aren't sure exactly how everything fits together.
The best budget PC build

Read more
Nope, I still don’t regret buying my Steam Deck
Emulator collection on Steam Deck.

It sucks being an early adopter. After using Asus' new ROG Ally for a few hours -- you can read my Asus ROG Ally review for my full thoughts -- I was ready to feel massive regret over buying my Steam Deck. It's a tired story; but it remains true that being an early adopter rarely pays off.

There's more to the story of how these two products match up, though, than just faster hardware and more games. Despite how I feel about the ROG Ally, there's one big reason I don't plan on selling my Steam Deck anytime soon: emulation.
Built for emulation

Read more
Nvidia may launch 3 new GPUs, and they’re bad news for AMD
An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

In a surprising twist, Nvidia might be releasing not one, but three graphics cards. They all fall under the same RTX 4060 umbrella, although two of them are RTX 4060 Ti models.

This marks a strong entry into the midrange segment for Nvidia, with one of the cards addressing a significant concern -- low VRAM. Should AMD be worried about losing even more business to Team Green?

Read more