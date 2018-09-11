Digital Trends
Computing

Asus built a screen into a touchpad. Is it the future of computing or a gimmick?

Mark Coppock
By
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Your laptop needs more than just updated specs and clean design to stand out these days. Asus has taken that to heart in its most recent premium laptop, the ZenBook Pro 15. What’s the stand-out feature? Well, Asus calls it the ScreenPad, a second touchscreen built right into the touchpad of the laptop.

Asus taken Apple’s Touch Bar concept to another level by layering an IPS LCD display over the swiping surface and implementing some interesting functionality. The  innovative new touchpad technology is certainly ambitious, but is it actually useful?

The ScreenPad as a bigger, better Touch Bar

To consider whether the ScreenPad brings value to the laptop experience, we first need to consider what it actually does. And on paper, that’s quite a bit.

To begin with, there are a few modes that you can trigger via a keyboard function key. There’s the ScreenPad mode, which enables the various apps and utilities that Asus and third-party developers can create using a software development kit.

Why would you want a full-sized, Windows 10 desktop on a 5.5-inch screen? We don’t know. Haven’t figured that out yet.

Those apps are the most ScreenPad’s most visible features, and where there is the most promise. Fire up the ZenBook Pro and swipe down from the top of the ScreenPad, and you’re faced with a customizable row of icons. Click on one of those icons, and the touchpad transforms into an optimized interface for a specific task. It’s kind of cool.

For now, the list of options is relatively short. If you’re a Spotify user, then you can control the playlist and playback using the ScreenPad. There’s also a stand-alone music player for those who prefer local tunes. Meanwhile, if you fire up YouTube (in Chrome only, for now), you can control playback using the ScreenPad or sign Adobe PDFs. There are also some useful utilities like a numeric keypad, calculator, and calendar app, all of which are more helpful than on the Touch Bar thanks to the increased screen real estate.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

But the best example of a viable use case for the ScreenPad is the Office tool. When you open an Office app, a set of useful edit controls pop up on the touchpad that Asus says have some predictive capabilities (that I didn’t notice in this version). And those edit controls are right where you need them – imagine using the touchpad to select a word and right there next to your finger is a set of formatting controls. That’s genuinely useful, and it’s also customizable. We can imagine that kind of functionality being extended to any number of apps, which would be a real boon to productivity if the integrations are well designed.

It’s a short list for now, but it does a solid job of demonstrating just how useful the ScreenPad could be. In theory, at least.

The ScreenPad as a second display

The second bit of functionality it has is the Extension Display mode, which turns the ScreenPad into a small secondary display. Essentially, the ScreenPad can act just like an external monitor embedded right in the keyboard deck. This is where things get a little strange.

The ScreenPad feels at least as natural to use as Apple’s Touch Bar, and unlike the Touch Bar, it doesn’t take away the notebook’s function keys.

Windows 10 UI is difficult to control in extension mode — everything’s quite tiny at the default Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. You can switch between cursor mode, which lets you try to control a tiny cursor to select the tiniest elements, and touch mode, which feels more natural but turns off cursor control on both displays. Fortunately, you can switch the ScreenPad to a more reasonable 800 x 600 resolution.

Why would you want a full-sized, Windows 10 desktop on a 5.5-inch screen? We don’t know. Haven’t figured that out yet. It’s certainly best for Windows 10 apps that are made for touch as compared to legacy Windows or web apps that aren’t. In case you haven’t noticed, there aren’t a ton of those. Nevertheless, it’s an intriguing feature that can be useful for things like playing a YouTube or Netflix video while you’re working (assuming again, that you aren’t using the touchpad).

Okay, so, does it help you work?

Asus has an interesting concept with the ScreenPad, and the execution is surprisingly good. It’s larger than the Touch Bar and in a more convenient location. We constantly access our touchpads (if we’re not using a mouse, of course), and that makes it a natural place to include more functionality. In this respect, the ScreenPad feels at least as natural to use as Apple’s Touch Bar, and unlike the Touch Bar, it doesn’t take away the notebook’s function keys.

Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

However, there are some significant issues as well. The main problem right now with the ScreenPad is it’s too buggy. Features sometimes work, and sometimes they don’t. The ScreenPad software resets on occasion, and it can lock up — with the only apparent way to recover being to reboot.

Outside of bugs, there’s a fairly large limitation to the ScreenPad apps in that the touchpad functionality turns off. That means that simply opening the music app to play some tunes, for example, limits you to using the touch display (or a mouse) to control things on the primary display. That’s an unfortunate constraint, and it makes ScreenPad apps a somewhat dubious proposition.

But if Asus can fix the bugs and add some polish, and if third party developers create useful implementations, then the ScreenPad could be a useful enhancement that we’re sure other manufacturers will duplicate. Asus looks to be expanding the ScreenPad concept to other laptops with its new NumberPad feature in the new ZenBooks, so we’re looking forwarding to see more uses for this interesting concept.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers
Up Next

As Twitter and Facebook growth slows, Pinterest hits 250 million users
Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with ScreenPad review
Product Review

The ZenBook Pro is a cool gadget, but a disappointing laptop

Asus packed some powerful components into the ZenBook Pro 15 UX580, including a Core i9 and a GTX 1050 Ti. But the ScreenPad is the obvious star of the show.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Acer Swift 3 review lid
Product Review

Acer's Swift 3 lives up to its name, proving affordable can also mean speedy

Buying a budget laptop can be difficult. Most models lack the latest hardware or have hidden flaws. Our Acer’s Swift 3 review looks at a budget machine that sports a fast 8th-gen Core i5 and PCIe SSD, but does this $680 laptop deliver…
Posted By Mark Coppock
Acer Aspire 5 review hero
Product Review

The Acer Aspire 5 proves why you should avoid $500 Windows laptops

Acer’s updated Aspire 5 benefits from Intel’s 8th-gen processor and Optane memory, offering a lot of performance for not a lot of money. Only its display and battery life reveal its budget nature.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best laptops for photo editing
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops, including our top pick, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA - will get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Apple MacBook-review-screen1
Computing

Apple could announce a new MacBook this week. Here’s what we want to see

Rumors about a new MacBook or MacBook Air have been swirling for almost a year now. If it makes an appearance at Apple's Gather Round event this Wednesday, here's what I want it to have.
Posted By Luke Larsen
xbox game pass compatible games halo 5 thumb
Gaming

Never say never! Does new ‘Halo 5’ box art hint at PC release?

New box art for Halo 5: Guardians has been added to the Amazon website, and it appears to suggest that the game will soon be coming to the PC after nearly three years of Xbox One exclusivity.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google pixelbook review back angle
Computing

Google’s Pixelbook 2 ads reveal bezel-less design ahead of October launch

In an interesting design choice, Google may be shunning bezels entirely on its Pixelbook 2. While this makes for a beautiful laptop, the design may not be ideal for users looking to use the Pixelbook 2 as a tablet.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer
Computing

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 might launch next year without ray tracing

Though unconfirmed by Nvidia, it's speculated that the GeForce RTX 2060 may drop support for the new ray tracing when it launches next year. Gamers may need to purchase a GeForce RTX 2070 or higher for ray tracing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AOC U2868PQU front logo
Computing

AOC makes curved gaming displays more affordable with G1 series

AOC's new G1 monitor series brings serious curves to your gaming setup. Starting at $229, these displays feature a screen curvature for immersive gaming, fast 144Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync support, and 1ms MPRT.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
anti hate speech tech finland gettyimages 113717356
Emerging Tech

Current tech for detecting hate speech is woefully inadequate, researchers find

Researchers from Finland have analyzed various anti-hate speech systems, including tools built by Google’s Counter Abuse team. Their findings show just how easily these systems can be tricked.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amd ryzen 5 2400g 3 2200g review 2200 g cpu mem2
Computing

AMD Ryzen 2500X and 2300X expand quad-core options for new CPUs

AMD's Ryzen 2000-series has a couple of new X CPUs: The 2500X and 2300X. They should provide system builders with a broader range of hardware options for those looking for mid-range gaming PCs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Nvidia RTX 2080 reviews may not drop until September 19

Nvidia's new RTX 2080 graphics cards may not be truly unveiled until September 19, as new rumors suggest that the NDA which prevents reviewers from speaking about their capabilities has been extended by two days.
Posted By Jon Martindale