Asus posted a teaser to its Republic of Gamers Twitter account today to announce an event where Asus is encouraging gamers to “unleash the tiger.” The company also included #IntelGaming in the teaser, suggesting that the announcement is centered around Intel’s anticipated Tiger Lake-H processors. The event is planned for 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11.

We’ve known that Tiger Lake-H was coming in the second quarter of 2021, but the Asus event signals that we’ll see the processors in less than two weeks. Tiger Lake-H builds on the 11th-gen Tiger Lake platform for thin and light laptops. The new range uses the same underlying architecture, but the chips come with a 45-watt TDP, up from a maximum of 28 watts on the standard range. Intel hasn’t announced anything, but we also expect higher core counts and clock speeds on the Tiger Lake-H range.

Asus is likely teasing its ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop, which leaked on Amazon on April 14. The listing is for the M16 GU603HR, which comes with an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 3070 mobile graphics card, and a 2TB SSD. The new model features a 16:10 display, which is becoming increasingly popular in laptops like the Dell XPS 13.

The Intel i9-11900H is rumored to come with eight cores and 16 threads, a 2.5GHz base clock, 4.4GHz all-core boost, and 4.9GHz single-core boost. It sits under the i9-11980HK, which is rumored to run at up to 65 watts.

Tiger Lake-H follows the Tiger Lake-H35 launch earlier this year. Like Tiger Lake-H35, the new range uses the same 10nm architecture that Intel’s 11th-gen mobile platform is based on. Intel has long struggled to move away from its 14nm architecture, but recent teasers for Tiger Lake-H show that CPU giant may have finally found its footing. That’s great for mobile gamers, and it bodes well for Intel’s Alder Lake desktop platform that’s set to launch later this year.

Asus may not launch the M16 on May 11, but regardless, Tiger Lake-H laptops are coming soon. Alongside the new M16, Asus is expected to refresh its Tuf F17 laptops with Tiger Lake-H processors. Leaks point to a more modest configuration compared to the M16, with the F17 packing an i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 3060.

