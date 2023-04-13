 Skip to main content
This popular RTX 3070 gaming laptop is $450 off at Best Buy

Gamers shouldn’t settle for laptop deals on machines that aren’t built for gaming, especially when there are discounts for popular gaming laptops like the Asus TUF Dash 15. It’s down to $1,050 from its original price of $1,500, for savings of $450 that you can spend on video games and accessories. We’re pretty sure that this offer won’t last long, so if you want to get a powerful gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, don’t hold yourself back from making this purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop

Jump into modern gaming with the Asus TUF Dash 15, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t have any trouble running the best PC games, and it can even play some of them at the highest settings. You’ll be able to appreciate their graphics on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and you’ll get crystal clear audio through its dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in the Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop, you can immediately start installing games on its 512GB SSD, which offers ample space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The machine also offers robust connectivity with two USB-C ports — one with Thunderbolt 4 support — two USB-A ports, a LAN port, and a headphone jack, so you’ll be able to use all your accessories while you play video games. If you’re planning to bring the Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop with you when you travel, it won’t weigh you down because it comes in at just 4.41 lbs., with a thickness of just 0.78 of an inch.

There’s no shortage of gaming laptop deals online, but it will be tough to find a better one than Best Buy’s offer for the Asus TUF Dash 15. Following a $450 discount, you’ll only have to pay $1,050 instead of the machine’s sticker price of $1,500. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop, don’t think twice — but it now, while the price cut is still here.

