Asus Ultra HD gaming monitor goes deep with huge color depth, AMD FreeSync

Why it matters to you PC gamers looking for a new monitor with AMD FreeSync support and an Ultra HD resolution have another option provided by Asus.

Asus recently added a new gaming monitor to its arsenal without the popular Republic of Gamers brand. Listed as the VP28UQG, it stuffs a huge 3,840 x 2,160 resolution into a 28-inch screen that’s backed by a one-millisecond response time, which reduces motion blurring stemming from on-screen movement. The new gaming monitor also has a decent maximum brightness level at 300 nits for a great viewing experience during gaming marathons no matter the lighting conditions.

The new VP28UQG gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, which only works with Radeon-branded graphics cards and discrete GPUs. It synchronizes the frames per second output of an AMD Radeon card with the refresh rate of the monitor, eliminating visual screen tearing and stutter. Without this synchronization, gamers could see these visual artifacts as the GPU’s framerate fluctuates while the panel’s refresh rate remains consistent.

Asus doesn’t say what type of display technology it’s using with this gaming monitor, but the specifications indicate that it could possibly be In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, which is known for its rich colors and wide viewing angles. According to the specifications, this panel supports more than one billion colors, but its vertical viewing angle isn’t a full 170 degrees.

Here are the hardware details:

Screen size: 28 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Pixel pitch: 0.16mm Maximum brightness: 300 nits Maximum contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Smart contrast ratio: 100,000,000:1 Response time: 1ms gray to gray Color depth: 10-bit Supported colors: 1.073B Ports: 2x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort v1.2

1x 3.5mm audio jack Tilt: -5 to 20 degrees

As for other bells and whistles, the new gaming monitor includes the company’s GamePlus feature set such as a choice of four built-in crosshairs, a timer, a frames per second counter, and more. These are accessed by using the monitor’s 5-way OSD navigation joystick, which is also used to manage general, non-gaming settings like color temperature (four modes), skin tone (three modes), five low blue light levels, and more.

“The VP28UQG gaming monitor has undergone stringent performance tests and is certified by TUV Rheinland laboratories, a global provider of technical, safety, and certification services, to be flicker-free and to emit low blue light levels,” the product page states.

Finally, on top of AMD FreeSync support, this gaming monitor includes Flicker-Free technology to reduce all that horizontal flickering as the monitor flashes each frame on the screen. This is especially important during late nights and long gaming marathons, reducing eye strain and what Asus calls “other potentially damaging eye ailments.”

Right now, there’s no sign of a third-party product listing or a specified retail price, so keep checking back with your favorites until the product officially hits physical/digital store shelves.