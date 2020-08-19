If you’re a gamer who refuses to compromise on resolution or speed, LG’s new 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor checks off a lot of boxes. A 4K UHD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz already qualify the UltraGear as an impressive gaming companion, but LG also added a super-speedy 1ms gray-to-gray response time, making it the first of its kind in the world. To achieve this feat, LG claims that the UltraGear 27GN950 utilizes VESA Display Stream Compression technology.

“The VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology in the 27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable,” the company said in a statement, noting that the panel delivers immersive pictual quality without sacrificing on features like input lag and refresh rates.

And whether you’re an AMD or Nvidia gamer, LG has you covered in terms of anti-screen-tearing technology. The panel supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Pro, making it compatible with GeForce and Radeon graphics cards to further minimize screen tearing and stutters for e-sports and action-packed gaming scenes. Even though the UltraGear 27GN950 is targeted at gamers, creatives will also find plenty to love with this panel, which LG claims can deliver color-accurate reproduction.

The LG UltraGear not only supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, but a brightness of 400 nits as well. The panel supports a contrast ratio of 1000:1. LG claims that there is also hardware calibration on the panel’s Nano IPS screen to help with color accuracy, and the company claims the screen can achieve 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color space.

And like most modern monitors, the slim bezels give the UltraGear a very minimalist aesthetic when it is sitting on your desk. In terms of ergonomics, the Y-shaped desk stand can be raised and lowered, and the monitor can tilt and pivot.

Gamers who need a little bit of extra flair will appreciate that the panel comes with Video Sync mode, allowing the RGB ring on the back to dynamically adjust the backlighting color depending on the scene in your game. LG noted that this will be the first monitor to feature the company’s “wings” emblem.

The UltraGear is now available through LG.com and authorized retailers with a retail price of $799.

Editors' Recommendations