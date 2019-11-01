OLED TVs have always been exceptionally good screens for gaming. With their high contrast ratios, lightning-fast response rates, and low input-lags, they’re an excellent choice for console gamers. This week, however, LG is rolling out a firmware update that will make all of its 2019 OLED TVs much better for PC gaming with its support of Nvidia’s G-Sync Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology.

For those who are looking for the ultimate PC gaming experience, a monitor that supports VRR is important, but gamers who use graphics cards from Nvidia in their rigs also want support for Nvidia’s proprietary VRR format known as G-Sync. Until now, these gamers have been limited to specific models of gaming monitors which tend to be much smaller than 4K TVs. With G-Sync support, LG OLED TVs can now deliver the same experience but on screen sizes up to 77 inches.

G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR.

“As the first TVs to offer Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support in the industry, LG is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the most advanced gaming experience,” said Sam Kim, senior vice president of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Our partnership with Nvidia, the world’s premiere gaming hardware brand, are helping our 2019 OLED TVs set a new standard in gaming performance.”

The firmware update is scheduled to hit North American LG OLED TVs first, followed by models owned in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, etc. “before the end of the year.”

The models covered by the update are 2019 OLED TV models E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65, and 55 inches) as well as B9 (65 and 55 inches).

Unfortunately, not all Nvidia GPUs are compatible. At the moment, only GeForce RTX 20-Series or GTX 16-Series GPUs are supported by LG’s firmware update.

The 2019 LG OLED TVs are already VRR-compatible with select Xbox One game consoles, so this latest update helps the South Korean electronics giant solidify its hold on the gaming market.

LG has proven to be very aggressive with its support for new technologies. Its OLED TVs are some of the few models that are WiSA-ready, giving users the ability to create completely wireless surround sound speaker setups without the use of an A/V receiver or dedicated soundbar.

