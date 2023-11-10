 Skip to main content
This adorable mini gaming PC looks like a classic Mac

Jacob Roach
By
Ayaneo AM01 sitting on a desk.
Ayaneo

A new mini gaming PC designed to look like a classic Mac is launching soon, and it could be seriously impressive. Ayaneo revealed the AM01 mini PC on Friday, and it’s among the first mini PCs the company has ever released.

Ayaneo is mostly known for making handheld gaming PCs like the Ayaneo 2S, but it’s introducing two mini PCs as part of its new Remake concept. The series is meant to “interpret retro, reshape classic,” according to the company, which furnished its portable gaming devices with the powdery whites and grays of classic electronics.

The AM01 looks like it takes design inspiration specifically from a classic Mac like the Apple II. It’s off-white with a rainbow badge on top that sits alongside a gray power button. Ayaneo hasn’t shared many details yet, but it looks as if the mini PC includes five USB ports, with four on the back and one on the front, along with an HDMI port, DisplayPort connection, and Ethernet.

We don’t have any details about the specs for now, but the IndieGoGo page for the AM01 promises “top-notch gaming experiences” and “multiple processor version option.” The page also highlights that the mini PC will be available with Windows 11 or as a bare-bones PC, both of which offer user-expandable storage.

Badges for the Ayaneo AM01.
Ayaneo

Ayaneo is no stranger to powerful APUs like the Ryzen 7 7840U, so it’s possible we’ll see an APU in the AM01. It’s possible that Ayaneo could pack a discrete GPU into the mini PC, though an APU seems more likely given the size. Ayaneo says the AM01 is “so portable [it] can be carried in your bag.”

Ayaneo AM02 mini PC.
Ayaneo

The PC will launch in mid- to late November at an Ayaneo event, but it seems this is when the campaign on IndieGoGo will launch, not when the final product will ship.

Ayaneo announced several other products at its showcase, including the AM02, which is a mini PC like the AM01 that sports a design reminiscent of the classic NES. In addition, the company introduced the Ayaneo Slide, which is a 7840U handheld with a screen you can slide forward to reveal a keyboard, and the Ayaneo Flip, a clamshell handheld that reveals either a keyboard or a second screen depending on your model. The Slide will launch at the end of November, while the Flip is expected in the next two months.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
‘Compact Mode’ can’t fix the Xbox app. Here’s what could
Asus ROG Ally with the Windows lock screen.

Microsoft is testing out a new "Compact Mode" for its Xbox app on Windows 11. The mode is currently available to Xbox Insiders, and it shrinks the sidebar in the Xbox app to provide a clearer view into the main window.

It's not a big deal on its own, but it's clearly a move by Microsoft to make Windows 11 easier to use on devices like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. It's a step in the right direction, but we need more radical changes to the Xbox app if Microsoft has any hope of making it a destination for not only Xbox Game Pass, but handheld PC gaming devices.
Do it my way

Read more
Apple has everything it needs to dominate gaming — except games
A 24-inch iMac with Civilization VI running on it.

Apple is finally hitting its stride with gaming. The company today announced the new M3 family of chips during its "Scary Fast" event, and they pack a redesigned GPU that adds some much-needed features for gaming in 2023. There's just one problem -- you can't play a ton of games on Mac.

There are some great games available on Mac -- just check out our list of the best Mac games -- but the big hurdle for Apple has always been broad game support. With the release of M3, along with some recent developments to porting games from Windows to Mac, Apple has a chance to make its gaming ambitions a reality. But all of that effort won't matter until we see games releasing on the platform alongside PC and consoles.
A game-changing GPU

Read more
The M3 Max makes the MacBook Pro look like a nearly unbeatable laptop
Someone using a MacBook Pro on a table in front of a scenic background.

Apple announced an update to its MacBook Pros at today's Scary Fast event that brings the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max under the hood. That might sound like a ho-hum generational chip refresh, especially coming just 10 months after the M2 Pro/Max models came out. But trust me -- these new MacBook Pros have become an unstoppable force, especially the new full-tilt model with the M3 Max.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (which replaces the 13-inch MacBook Pro) will now have the option for the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max, while the 16-inch model gets the M3 Pro and an even more powerful M3 Max configuration. Across the board, these new M3 chips are built on the new 3nm technology, the same that's used in the new iPhone 15 models, only scaled up for the Mac. It's all about efficiency, with Apple claiming that the M3 chips provides the same performance at 30% less power.

Read more