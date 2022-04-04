The 5 best 27-inch gaming monitors for 2022

The best gaming monitors are available in all sorts of screen sizes today, but 27 inches is still considered to be the sweet spot. It offers plenty of screen real estate, doesn't take up a lot of space on most desks, and is easier to maintain the right distance without hampering the entire field of view.

Size isn't all that's important with a monitor, though. You also need to consider the resolution, refresh rate, connectivity options, brightness capabilities, and more. To help you decide which is the best 27-inch monitor for you, here are a few of our favorites.

LG UltraGear 27GN950-B

Best 27-inch monitor for 4K gaming

Pros Support for G-Sync and FreeSync

Fast response time

Wide color gamut coverage

Sleek design with RGB lighting Cons No HDMI 2.1 port

Local dimming could be better

Why should you buy this: Great 4K gaming experience with excellent response time.

Who’s it for: PC and console gamers with 4K-capable hardware.

Why we picked the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B:

A highly recommended gaming monitor, the LG UltraGear 27GN950-B is a clear choice for gamers looking for the best 4K experience. The NanoIPS panel offers up to a 160Hz refresh rate with an excellent response time of 1 millisecond, low input lag, and support for G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. It is HDR-capable with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, although one does need to consider that it has a limited 16 edge-lit local dimming zones, which isn't the best but better than most HDR-capable gaming monitors in its class. As for the design, the monitor comes with a sleek appearance with slim bezels and even an RGB ring at the rear.

In terms of connectivity, the UltraGear 27GN950-B includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB 3.0 ports. We really wish this had HDMI 2.1, especially with the new GPUs and gaming consoles supporting the standard, but we have our fingers crossed for a refreshed model of this monitor later this year. Overall, this is the best 27-inch gaming monitor for 4K gaming, especially if you have the right hardware to drive it.

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q

Best monitor for 1440p gaming

Pros Color-accurate panel

Great design and ergonomics

Wide array of user settings

Great gaming performance Cons Mediocre HDR performance

Susceptible to ghosting

Why should you buy this: Balanced gaming monitor with great color reproduction.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for a solid 1440p experience.

Why we picked the Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q:

QHD or 1440p resolution on a 27-inch monitor is how all things should be — perfectly balanced. The Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q is a fine example and a solid recommendation if you are planning to buy a new gaming monitor. It offers excellent picture quality with accurate color reproduction including 95% coverage of DCI-P3 and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. With support for up to a 165Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync, this is also a fast panel with up to a 1-millisecond response time.

As for the design, Gigabyte's intent to impress gamers is quite evident. The front is all clean, with slim bezels on three sides, but once you move to the back, that's where things get interesting. You get subtle RGB lighting along with an edgy design with bold edges, almost like a spaceship. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a single DisplayPort 1.2, three USB ports (one upstream and two downstream), and 3.5mm audio jacks for both input and output, although we wouldn't recommend using the microphone jack, especially if you plan on streaming.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM

Best 1080p gaming monitor with high refresh rate

Pros 280Hz refresh rate

Respectable color calibration

Dedicated gaming settings in OSD

Wide color gamut support Cons No USB hub

Light input lag at 60Hz

Why should you buy this: Super fast and color accurate 1080p panel.

Who’s it for: Esports and competitive PC gamers.

Why we picked the ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM:

Whether you lack a high-end graphics card or prefer a faster refresh rate over resolution, buying a 27-inch 1080p monitor in 2022 is not a bad option. This is especially true if you are looking at the TUF Gaming VG279QM by ASUS. It is targeted at gamers who are into fast-paced FPS and competitive esports titles. The refresh rate on this monitor can be cranked up to a whopping 280Hz, meaning that you get a silky smooth experience with excellent response time. At the same time, it manages to offer really good colors with the ability to reach up to 98% of the sRGB color space. It even offers a good mix of settings for gamers in the OSD including an on-screen crosshair, a Sniper mode, and an array of picture settings with some presets.

The monitor does lack a USB hub if that's something that is important to you, and it comes with a high price tag for a Full HD resolution monitor. It also suffers from high input lag when the refresh rate is pulled down to 60Hz, which means that it isn't the best option for console gamers.

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75TQSNXZA

Best 27-inch curved gaming monitor

Pros QHD resolution with 240Hz refresh rate

Great contrast with deep blacks

Fast response time

High brightness Cons MBR mode is underwhelming

Unimpressive HDR capabilities

Why should you buy this: Best all-around performing curved gaming monitor.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for a fast and immersive curved panel.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey G7:

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is undoubtedly the best performing 27-inch curved gaming monitor. The tight 1000R curvature might not be suitable for all, but this is clearly one of the fastest gaming monitors in its category, capable of up to a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1-millisecond response time, which is impressive considering it has a 1440p resolution. The VA panel is surprisingly great and is capable of 350 nits of brightness, an excellent contrast ratio of 2500:1, support for HDR, and covering 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. It also comes with an MBR or Motion Blur Reduction mode, although it isn't that impressive as it tends to pull down the overall brightness.

The display also supports G-Sync and FreeSync Premium, and in the connectivity department, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB 3.0 hub. A USB-C port on the monitor would have been nice, especially for the asking price.

Viotek GFI27DBXA 27-inch 180Hz Monitor

Best budget 27-inch gaming monitor

Pros Over 100% coverage of sRGB and DCI-P3 gamut

180Hz refresh rate

Vivid and bright picture quality Cons HDR and other settings need calibration

Why should you buy this: Impressive performance on a low budget.

Who’s it for: Budget-conscious gamers looking for a high-quality display.

Why we picked the Viotek GFI27DBXA 27-inch 180Hz Monitor:

Viotek might not be a popular name, but the GFI27DBXA is the best 27-inch gaming monitor you can find on the market today available for under $300. The IPS panel delivers excellent picture quality, great sharpness, and is also quite bright, especially for its price. It features a 1440p resolution with support for G-Sync and FreeSync alongside a 180Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time, and excellent overdrive performance with visibly no motion blur or ghosting. It also offers good HDR performance, although one needs to calibrate the settings to get the perfect picture quality.

In terms of design, it offers a clean look with an easy-to-install, sturdy stand. Connectivity options include two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a USB port, but sadly it is there only for service purposes. The display is surprisingly quite good considering the brand name and price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What resolution is best for a 27-inch gaming monitor? The kind of games you prefer and your hardware capability determine what resolution is right for you. You might be into fast-paced action or FPS game titles, where a higher refresh rate takes preference over resolution. Similarly, if you like visually demanding games with cinematic effects and high-quality rendering, 4K resolution is going to deliver sharper results. Do note that pushing out that many pixels requires a solid CPU and GPU combo. Having said that, we recommend a 2560-by-1440-pixel or QHD resolution on a 27-inch panel, as it ensures the perfect balance between performance and picture quality. What is G-Sync, FreeSync, and Adaptive-Sync? G-Sync and FreeSync are similar synching technologies used to improve communication between a GPU and a monitor. G-Sync was developed by Nvidia, while Freesync was created by AMD. This tech ensures that your PC's frame rate is synchronized with the refresh rate of the monitor, reducing and stuttering at lower frame rates. Adaptive-Sync, which was developed by VESA, is the same as FreeSync, but AMD chooses to market it with a different name. It is important to note that G-Sync works only if you are using DisplayPort, while FreeSync and Adaptive-Sync can work on both HDMI and DisplayPort. Most monitors today support both G-Sync and FreeSync while a few are available with Adaptive-Sync. Do I need an HDR-enabled gaming monitor? HDR or High Dynamic Range is a color standard where the monitor produces a wider range of colors, better contrast ratio, and increased brightness levels compared to SDR or Standard Dynamic Range. Now whether you need HDR on your gaming monitor depends on two things. First of all, HDR has to be implemented by game developers, thus it is only available on limited game titles. Since HDR is just visual enhancement, it doesn't help in competitive gaming and can even lead to reduced frame rates. It is also important to understand that HDR comes in a variety of standards, with most gaming monitors not qualifying as true HDR, as they lack proper dimming zones. Can I use my gaming monitor with a console? Yes, you can definitely use a console with your gaming monitor. Just make sure that if you have either of the next-generation consoles (Xbox Series X | S or Sony PlayStation 5) it is best to get a gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 as it ensures VRR (variable refresh rate) support with up to 120Hz at 4K resolution.

