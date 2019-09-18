4K monitors are finally affordable, and these are the best of the best

The last couple of years have seen 4K monitors make some serious headway, with many 3,840 × 2,160-pixel displays becoming far more affordable and much better all round performers. During our reviews of over hundred monitors, we’ve seen a lot of examples!

We’ve rounded up the best of them below, from value-based offerings to 43-inch behemoths outfitted with the best in factory calibration. Our top pick is the Dell P2715Q, with its great value and strong contrast, but there are plenty of other favorites as well, like the BenQ PD3200U and Acer Predator XB3. Read on to check out our full range of recommendations

The best

Dell P2715Q

Why should you buy this: The monitor offers the best 4k features for the price.

Who’s it for: Those looking for an average-sized 4k monitor with excellent image quality right out of the box.

Why we picked the Dell PX2715Q:

This excellent 27-inch monitor from Dell boasts intuitive on-screen controls and a terrific ergonomic stand, not to mention UltraHD capabilities and a display that basks in wide viewing angles, strong color, and deep blacks.

The image quality adjustments are not the most robust — you’ll have to opt for a more professional display for that — but the picture is great even without adjustment. Of all the 4K monitors available, this delivers the most bang for your buck by a mile, and it’s suitable for any use.

Better yet, its price is more affordable than many competing models! Of course, if you’d rather buy something a little smaller, the 24-inch version is also worth considering–and don’t forget to check out our other picks, too!

The rest

Acer Predator XB3

Why should you buy this: Acer’s Predator series offers great gaming features, and this 4K model is just icing on the cake.

Who’s it for: Gamers who need that high resolution, but aren’t interested in an ultrawide screen.

Why we picked the Aver Predator XB3:

Looking for a top 4K gaming monitor? Acer’s Predator series is always a good bet, and this 27-inch XB3 model is truly impressive, sporting G-Sync, HDR, and refresh rate that can reach 144Hz with the right setup (overclocked DisplayPort connection). If you don’t need an ultrawide, it’s a gamer’s dream, and there are plenty of adjustment options for both positioning and color/brightness. Our tests found that the XB3 performed amazingly well when it came to the HDR enabled brightness and color accuracy. The biggest downside is that the menu controls, which use a joystick and collection of buttons, are a bit difficult to reach and use without some practice.

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q

Why should you buy this: It’s a solid Dell monitor that adds some extra features so you can get the most out of your 4K experience.

Who’s it for: Those with a bit more to spend on a monitor and want a screen that can do everything.

Why we picked the Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q:

Another fantastic 4K monitor from Dell is the U2718Q. It’s not quite as affordable as the P2715Q, but it still offers fantastic 4K clarity with HDR pop in a sensibly large 27-inch panel. It’s built on IPS technology so has excellent color clarity and near-180-degree viewing angles, and features a natural contrast ratio of 1,300:1 for deep blacks and stark whites.

Although not designed with gaming in mind, the 5ms response time is more than fast enough for most gamers and its 60Hz refresh rate means that games can display at decent framerates. It’s not a patch on 144Hz+ panels, but few gaming rigs can even put out more than 60 FPS at 1440p, let alone 4K.

It’s all packaged within a Dell InfinityEdge frame, delivering a near borderless experience with incredibly thin bezels. It’s also lightweight and can be adjusted by height, pivot, swivel, and tilting.

BenQ PD3200U

Why should you buy this: BenQ’s 4K monitor has incredible color accuracy and extra screen space.

Who’s it for: Artists and those who use their monitors for at-home entertainment.

Why we picked the BenQ PD3200U:

If you like (or don’t mind) your 4K monitor having a relatively chunky design, the 32-inch BenQ PD3200U is well worth recommending. With near-perfect color accuracy, it’s a great 4K display for professionals, while still offering a snappy 4ms response time for gaming. With a broad 178-degree viewing angle you can get a great picture no matter where you’re sat — which makes it a viable option for collaborative work of watching movies with friends.

As much as the chunky design may be a put off for some, its substantial frame isn’t weak or overly flexible. That lends it a sturdy build quality which you don’t always find at this competitive price point.

LG34WK95-U

Why should you buy this: LG’s ultrawide combines a ton of space with ultra HD resolution for the most ambitious desk warriors.

Who’s it for: Professionals who need a lot of room and a ton of detail for their projects, or gamers who want that extra-wide screen.

Why we picked the LG34WK95-U:

If you prefer your 4k monitor to have even more display room than the models we’ve discussed so far, this deeply impressive LG monitor is worth a look. Technically, it’s a 5k monitor, which means it pumps up the pixels to a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution, which is ideal if you do design or graphics work and need a big display that also provides as much detail as possible. The monitor also has a 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and nano-IPS panel for improved color accuracy. The ports are also quite impressive, offering Thunderbolt 3, USB-A upstream and downstream, USB-C, two HDMI, and DisplayPort. This monitor has it all and then some, but you’ll need extra desk space to set it up!

