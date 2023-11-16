 Skip to main content
The best HP gaming laptop Black Friday deals right now

HP has been around for quite a while now, and you’re probably familiar with their lineups of desktops and Pavillion laptops, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t also make great gaming laptops as well. HP currently has two gaming-specific laptop brands, Omen and Victus, and they both have some great specifications. That said, if you can’t find anything you like here, it is worth taking a look at these other best HP laptop Black Friday deals and our collection of the best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday.

Best HP Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

AMD Ryzen processor inside a motherboard.
AMD

Much like other retailers, HP’s lineup of AMD CPU gaming laptops is not as large. That said, they are generally more budget-friendly and power-efficient, and while the GPUs are on the lower end of the scale, these are great entry-to-mid-range gaming laptops for you to pick up.

  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • Victus Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4060 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4060 —

Best HP Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (Intel)

A render of Intel's 12th-gen mobile processor.
Intel

You won’t be surprised to see a large selection of laptops here, starting with the RTX 4050 and going up all the way to the RTX 4080. Unfortunately, we haven’t found any good deals on gaming laptops with an RTX4090, but be sure to check back regularly as we update this list with newer and better deals.

  • Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4050 —
  • Victus by HP Gaming Laptop 15 with RTX 4050 —
  • Victus Gaming Laptop 15 with RTX 4050 —
  • OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 16 —
  • OMEN Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4070 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4070 —
  • OMEN Transcend Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4070 —
  • OMEN Laptop 17 with RTX 4080 —

