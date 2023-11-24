HP makes a lot of different gaming laptops and gaming PCs, and the big benefit of buying directly from its website is that you get to do some customizations. Even better, there are some good discounts as part of the ongoing Black Friday deals today, so it’s the perfect time to take those savings and put them back into some upgrades for these gaming PCs. That said, you can absolutely buy all of these at base spec and they’ll work fine, but we think a few upgrades here and there will make a huge difference, and we’ve suggested the upgrades we think will give you the most bang for your buck and be proportional to the cost of the gaming PC.

Victus 15L — $480, was $800

The Victus 15L is a great starter gaming PC, and although the Intel Arc A380 is a very entry-level GPU, it will let you get some very basic gaming done. That said, if you want a bit more power, there’s an upgrade to the RTX 3050 for $100, which should be able to handle most modern games at 1080p and 60fps. On the other hand, if you can swing it, the RTX 4060 upgrade for $170 will make a huge difference, and you can put some of the savings from the discount towards that since you’ll get more 1080p power with higher refresh rates and graphics on most games. Otherwise, the Intel Core i5-13400 is a solid mid-range CPU, and while it’s not strictly necessary to upgrade the 8GB of RAM, we would if you can manage it. You could also upgrade the power supply to 500W for $25 if you ever plan to make upgrades to the 15L.

OMEN 25L — $730, was $1,200

If you want something with a good basis as a budget gaming PC that doesn’t need any upgrades, the 25L is a good choice, although you do have some room to grow. The RTX 3050 is a solid 1080p card with lower frame rates and graphics settings, but we’d absolutely grab the RTX 4060 upgrade for an extra $70. It’s the quickest and cheapest way to get a bump in graphical quality that will let you run 1080p games at high graphical settings and around 100 frames or so. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is also a great mid-range CPU, although if you need to do more editing work, such as audio production, then upgrading to one of the Ryzen 7s would be worth it. The same goes for the 8GB of RAM where it’s worth going for one of the 16GB options, at least if you plan to use this for more than just gaming.

OMEN 40L — $950, was $1,300

Moving up a step, this configuration of the Omen 40L comes with an RTX 4060 as the base GPU, and that’s perfectly fine for an entry-to-mid gaming PC, but there are a couple of good upgrades here too. For example, while you can upgrade to an RTX 4080 for some incredible power at 1440p, the $350 upgrade to the RTX 4070 will probably make a lot more sense for this build and is essentially the full amount of the discount. That sort of tells us that’s the idea behind it, but that’s perfectly fine since the RTX 4070 can handle 1440p at 100 frames for most modern games, and if you plan to go with 1080p, then you’ll easily hit some really high frame rates with high graphical settings. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is perfectly fine if you’re going to use it for mostly gaming, so it’s not worth upgrading unless you need a Ryzen 7 or a Ryzen 9. That said, we’d probably also spring for the 16GB RAM upgrade for $90, since it will add quality of life and is what we’d expect at this price bracket anyway.

OMEN 45L — $1,250, was $1,730

The OMEN 45L starts out with an RTX 4060 Ti, but it has a lot more room to grow upwards if you want to add some customization. While you can go for an RTX 3080, RTX 4080, or even an RTX 4090, the upgrade that makes the most sense with this build is mostly the RTX 4070 Ti for $390. While the RTX 3080 is a bit more powerful, it only has 8GB of VRAM, and that might start causing you issues in a year or two with the trajectory of game requirements these days. If you do go for the RTX 4070 Ti, or something higher, then we’d definitely bump the base AMD Ryzen 5 7600X to one of the Ryzen 7 so that you don’t run into any CPU bottlenecks. Also, the RAM should definitely go up to 16Gb if you do any GPU or CPU upgrades, and even if you don’t if we’re honest. It’s a great base system, but the couple of upgrades we mentioned above will make it excellent and future-proof for at least 3-4 years.

