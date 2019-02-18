Digital Trends
Chromebooks are often cheaper than most Windows 10 laptops or MacBooks, but the best of the bunch come with a bit of a higher price tag. There’s no need to worry, though, as Best Buy’s latest sale takes up to $300 off some of the best premium Chromebooks, including the HP Chromebook x2.

One of the hottest deals is on the Lenovo Yoga C630. Best Buy’s discount brings the price on Lenovo’s first Chromebook down from $700 to $500. Unlike Chromebooks that feature a slower Intel Core m3 under the hood, this one comes with the powerful Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of eMMC flash memory. We reviewed it in December and found that it outdoes most Windows laptops. Excellent battery life, thin bezels, and a sturdy aluminum chassis were highs for us.

If you’re after something a little less powerful – and also cheaper — Best Buy has brought the price down on the HP Chromebook x2 from $600 to $400. It comes with the Intel Core m3 processor and has 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC flash memory storage. We found that this Chromebook has outstanding build quality, great performance, and really good battery life.

BestBuy is also cutting the price on Google’s former flagship Chromebook, the Pixelbook, to $700 — down from $1,000. Though this is a refurbished unit, it comes configured with the same amount of RAM and processor as the Lenovo Yoga C630, but with a faster 128GB solid-state-drive. When we reviewed the Pixelbook, we liked its pixel-sense display and found it to be incredibly slim.

Best Buy’s sale even includes the Samsung Plus 2-in-1 Chromebook, which sees its price dip from $600 to $500. For lesser premium options, you can also find a $50 discount on an 11.6 inch Samsung Chromebook with the Intel Celeron Processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB flash memory. Acer’s Spin 15 2-in-1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage is covered in this sale, too, coming down in price from $413 to $299.

In the event that you’re not looking for a Chromebook, there are still big chances to save on Windows laptops today. Our picks for the top laptops on sale for Presidents’ Day include the Dell G5 gaming laptop, Dell XPS 13, and the HP Spectre X360 13T.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

