If you didn’t manage to get the gift that your technology-obsessed loved one truly deserves for Valentine’s Day, there’s still some time to make it up to them. Thankfully, with the Presidents’ Day holiday just around the corner, you can take advantage of some significant savings if you’re looking to buy your special someone a new laptop. We found deals on popular systems — ranging from Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 to Dell’s XPS 13 — that take as much as $500 off the sticker price, making your thoughtful gift even more affordable.

Though getting your partner a notebook might not sound so romantic, it’s a gift that you know your recipient can use every day over the next several years. Better yet, you can elevate your gift of technology by pre-loading the laptop with some photos or videos, and you can even spend quality time together to set up the system following a belated Valentine’s dinner this weekend. Here are some of the top deals for some of the best laptops on the market, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or just for yourself:

Lenovo Yoga C930

Starting at $1,000, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a convertible laptop that’s ready for work or play and is normally priced at $1,500. The standout feature of this notebook is the soundbar that’s built into the 360-degree hinge on the device, delivering Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio through dual speakers. Each speaker comes with down-firing woofers and custom tweeters to give you a terrific audio experience. Whether you’re jamming out to your favorite love songs on Spotify or catching up on Netflix shows, the C930 will deliver an immersive entertainment experience. And when work calls, you can pull out the stylus from the built-in silo to jot down notes on the 14-inch 4K display. In our review, we appreciated the laptop’s stellar battery life and sturdy build quality. For security-conscious users, a privacy screen in front of the webcam will keep prying eyes away.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

If you’re after something even more portable, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 allows you to shed the optional keyboard cover, giving you a lightweight tablet for travel. Don’t be fooled, this isn’t your standard Android tablet or iPad. The Surface Pro 6 is powered by Microsoft’s full version of Windows 10 on Intel’s 8th-Generation processor, making it a productivity powerhouse. With the ability to run all your favorite Windows programs, the Surface Pro 6 is a tablet that is as powerful as it is light. For the holiday, Microsoft is offering a $200 discount on the Surface Pro 6, bringing the starting price down to just $699. But if you’re looking to do any serious work on the Surface Pro 6, be sure to add in the Type Cover keyboard and the Surface Pen. The one thing holding back the Surface Pro 6 from being future-proof is that it is the only system on our list that doesn’t come with either USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 support. Still, this is one of the best deals on one of the best convertibles on the market right now, especially if you’re not a Costco member.

Dell G5 15 Gaming

If you’re shopping for the gamer in your life, Dell is offering a $200 discount on its G5 15 Gaming laptop, bringing the starting price down to just $1,049. The laptop’s understated aesthetics mean it won’t look out of place if you need to type out a quick email or make some edits to a work document, but the real star of the show is that this laptop comes with its own discrete graphics card. Equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 graphics in a slim Max-Q design, the G5 15 Gaming laptop can handle most games you throw at it, and the system is also virtual reality-ready. It’s powered by Intel’s 8th-Generation Core i7 processor and comes with both a 128GB solid-state drive, as well as a 1TB hard drive. With a starting weight of 5.76 pounds, the G5 15 Gaming is heavier than all the other options on our list, so if you’re looking to travel with this rig, it can potentially double as a gym membership.

Dell XPS 13

The XPS 13 is arguably one of the most beloved Windows ultra-portable laptops, and for good reason. This laptop packs plenty of power, thanks to its 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor, into a slim, compact package with a stylish bezel-free display. Now, Dell is offering the XPS 13 at a $250 discount, bringing the configuration price down to $1,249. Though the price is attractive, the main drawback with this XPS 13 model is that the webcam is located at the bottom of the display, which can make for some unflattering angles when you’re video chatting with loved ones. If you’re willing to live with this compromise, the XPS 13 features a 1080p InfinityEdge display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

HP Spectre x360 13t

If you love the XPS 13’s slim design but want a convertible form factor, HP’s Spectre x360 comes with a 360-degree rotating hinge that allows you to convert this laptop into a tablet with ease. Equipped with a touchscreen, the metal-clad Spectre x360 promises modern vibes with its copper and gold tones. Though it boasts similar specifications to the XPS 13, including the 13-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, HP has Dell beat in a number of areas. The HP comes with a more natural top-mounted web-cam, slim bezels on the left and right sides of the display, a convertible design, and Bang & Olufsen-tuned quad speakers for an immersive audio experience. The best part is that the laptop is on sale for just $899, a savings of $250 from the regular retail price.