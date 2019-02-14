Digital Trends
Computing

Looking for a new laptop? These 5 notebooks are on sale through Presidents’ Day

Chuong Nguyen
By

If you didn’t manage to get the gift that your technology-obsessed loved one truly deserves for Valentine’s Day, there’s still some time to make it up to them. Thankfully, with the Presidents’ Day holiday just around the corner, you can take advantage of some significant savings if you’re looking to buy your special someone a new laptop. We found deals on popular systems — ranging from Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 to Dell’s XPS 13 — that take as much as $500 off the sticker price, making your thoughtful gift even more affordable.

Though getting your partner a notebook might not sound so romantic, it’s a gift that you know your recipient can use every day over the next several years. Better yet, you can elevate your gift of technology by pre-loading the laptop with some photos or videos, and you can even spend quality time together to set up the system following a belated Valentine’s dinner this weekend. Here are some of the top deals for some of the best laptops on the market, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or just for yourself:

Lenovo Yoga C930

Lenovo Yoga C930 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Starting at $1,000, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a convertible laptop that’s ready for work or play and is normally priced at $1,500. The standout feature of this notebook is the soundbar that’s built into the 360-degree hinge on the device, delivering Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio through dual speakers. Each speaker comes with down-firing woofers and custom tweeters to give you a terrific audio experience. Whether you’re jamming out to your favorite love songs on Spotify or catching up on Netflix shows, the C930 will deliver an immersive entertainment experience. And when work calls, you can pull out the stylus from the built-in silo to jot down notes on the 14-inch 4K display. In our review, we appreciated the laptop’s stellar battery life and sturdy build quality. For security-conscious users, a privacy screen in front of the webcam will keep prying eyes away.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

surface pro 6
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you’re after something even more portable, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 allows you to shed the optional keyboard cover, giving you a lightweight tablet for travel. Don’t be fooled, this isn’t your standard Android tablet or iPad. The Surface Pro 6 is powered by Microsoft’s full version of Windows 10 on Intel’s 8th-Generation processor, making it a productivity powerhouse. With the ability to run all your favorite Windows programs, the Surface Pro 6 is a tablet that is as powerful as it is light. For the holiday, Microsoft is offering a $200 discount on the Surface Pro 6, bringing the starting price down to just $699. But if you’re looking to do any serious work on the Surface Pro 6, be sure to add in the Type Cover keyboard and the Surface Pen. The one thing holding back the Surface Pro 6 from being future-proof is that it is the only system on our list that doesn’t come with either USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 support. Still, this is one of the best deals on one of the best convertibles on the market right now, especially if you’re not a Costco member.

Dell G5 15 Gaming

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

If you’re shopping for the gamer in your life, Dell is offering a $200 discount on its G5 15 Gaming laptop, bringing the starting price down to just $1,049. The laptop’s understated aesthetics mean it won’t look out of place if you need to type out a quick email or make some edits to a work document, but the real star of the show is that this laptop comes with its own discrete graphics card. Equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 graphics in a slim Max-Q design, the G5 15 Gaming laptop can handle most games you throw at it, and the system is also virtual reality-ready. It’s powered by Intel’s 8th-Generation Core i7 processor and comes with both a 128GB solid-state drive, as well as a 1TB hard drive. With a starting weight of 5.76 pounds, the G5 15 Gaming is heavier than all the other options on our list, so if you’re looking to travel with this rig, it can potentially double as a gym membership.

Dell XPS 13

dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1

The XPS 13 is arguably one of the most beloved Windows ultra-portable laptops, and for good reason. This laptop packs plenty of power, thanks to its 8th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor, into a slim, compact package with a stylish bezel-free display. Now, Dell is offering the XPS 13 at a $250 discount, bringing the configuration price down to $1,249. Though the price is attractive, the main drawback with this XPS 13 model is that the webcam is located at the bottom of the display, which can make for some unflattering angles when you’re video chatting with loved ones. If you’re willing to live with this compromise, the XPS 13 features a 1080p InfinityEdge display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

HP Spectre x360 13t

HP Spectre x360 OLED
Brad Bourque/Digital Trends

If you love the XPS 13’s slim design but want a convertible form factor, HP’s Spectre x360 comes with a 360-degree rotating hinge that allows you to convert this laptop into a tablet with ease. Equipped with a touchscreen, the metal-clad Spectre x360 promises modern vibes with its copper and gold tones. Though it boasts similar specifications to the XPS 13, including the 13-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, HP has Dell beat in a number of areas. The HP comes with a more natural top-mounted web-cam, slim bezels on the left and right sides of the display, a convertible design, and Bang & Olufsen-tuned quad speakers for an immersive audio experience. The best part is that the laptop is on sale for just $899, a savings of $250 from the regular retail price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019
Up Next

Trends with Benefits podcast
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Deals

Take $250 off the HP Spectre x360 laptop with this Presidents’ Day sale

If you're hoping for something more powerful that will last more than a few months, you'll probably need to invest $1,000 or more. Unless, of course, you take advantage of the Presidents' Sale on the HP Spectre x360 13t.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
dell xps 13 2018 screen logo1
Computing

Don’t expect to see the new Dell XPS 15 with OLED display until April

There could be a delay in the release of Dell's new laptops with OLED panels. A new tweet from Dell executive Frank Azor suggests that these new devices might not come until a month later.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

Get up to $400 off Alienware, XPS laptops with Dell Presidents’ Day sale

If you're looking for some savings, you're in luck. Dell launched its biggest Presidents' Day sale ever, running from February 11 to February 19, promising big savings on its Alienware, XPS products, and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory
Computing

Having enough RAM is important, but stick to these guidelines to save some money

Although not quite as exciting as processors and graphics cards, RAM is one of the most important parts of your PC. Not having enough can hurt performance. So, how much RAM do you need?
Posted By Jon Martindale
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find.
Posted By Mark Coppock
insecure cryptojacking is set to become the new malware epidemic cryptocurrency unsplash1
Computing

Think crypto’s dead? JPMorgan to offer first cryptocurrency backed by a U.S. bank

J.P. Morgan Chase is making history by rolling out a trial, over the next few months, of the first cryptocurrency, dubbed JPM Coin, which is backed by a large United States bank.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Miss Flash? It's not dead yet. Here's how to enable it in Chrome

Want to know how to enable Flash in Chrome? You need to jump through a couple of hoops but it's far from difficult. Just visit your favorite Flash site and follow these instructions and you'll be enjoying Flash content in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
web browsers are broken opera neon lifestyle
Computing

Opera web browser targets enhanced accessibility with major redesign

The browser wars are heating up. In the latest move for Opera, a new development release pushes it even closer to Chrome with a redesign and overall goal of redefining the modern web browser. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon-headquarters
Computing

Breaking: Amazon won’t build headquarters in New York in face of opposition

Amazon has canceled plans for a New York City headquarters afer citizens, civic groups, and politicians pushed back on Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's exclamation of economic joy over Amazon's earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

DLSS is finally arriving in games, but how does Nvidia's super-sampling actually work?

Nvidia's new DLSS technology is exciting, but what is it and how does it work? It's not quite anti-aliasing and it's not quite super sampling. It's a little bit of both and the end results can be impressive.
Posted By Jon Martindale
apple announces new mac pro 2018 interior 2
Computing

A new Mac Pro is supposedly coming in 2019, but what will it be like?

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the top news, leaks, and rumors about the new Mac Pro set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what's likely to show up with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite