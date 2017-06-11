Get a look at what’s on the horizon with the most breathtaking trailers of E3 2017

Why it matters to you E3 is a proving ground for game trailers and demos, and keeping tabs on them will help you decide which upcoming games you're interested in picking up.

E3 is nothing if not a showcase for awesome, amazing, and breathtaking trailers. Game developers and publishers work tirelessly to create the sizzling gameplay snippets, cinematics, and cutscenes that tease these upcoming releases — and it shows. Below, we’ve gathered the best, most exciting, and jaw-dropping trailers we’ve seen at E3 so far, and we’ll keep you updated with the very latest as more trailers drop in the coming days.

Anthem

As the latest IP from legendary game developer Bioware, Anthem has some big shoes to fill — big robot shoes that you fill with your human feet while you fly around like a post-apocalyptic Iron Man. Okay, there’s a lot here, so it’s probably best if you just watch the trailer.

Assassins Creed: Origins

Assassins Creed fans, your prayers have been answered. As we’ve long suspected, the latest AC game takes players to Ancient Egypt, to witness the genesis of the Assassins’ Brotherhood. This gameplay trailer gives us a sneak peek at what it’s like to be a bird sometimes.

Metro Exodus

Longing to return to the dark and deadly sewers of a post-apocalyptic Moscow? Well, look no further. Actually, look a little further, because this new Metro installment takes you far beyond the claustrophobic warren of tunnels we got to know so well during the first two games. There’s a little more light, but the world is as dangerous as ever.

Star Wars Battlefront II

In a first for the Star Wars Battlefront series, the latest entry will feature a fully-voiced, fully-acted single-player campaign. This new story follows Infernal Squad, an elite unit of Imperial soldiers during the last days of the Empire, bridging the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Crackdown 3

In a return to a classic series, Microsoft rolled out a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Crackdown 3. The latest entry is a successor to the wildly popular super-hero open-world game on the Xbox 360, in it players take on the role of a super-charged-super-cop who does an awful lot of super things.

State of Decay 2

Microsoft unveiled a much more serious take on an Xbox 360 cult-classic, State of Decay, a post-apocalyptic game in which players dodge zombies and struggle to survive against all odds. Now players can do it again, with a grounded cast of characters and some tough choices along the way.

Evil Within 2

Nothing says Evil Within like bathing in thick milk-like liquid while being chased by nightmare monsters. Unveiled at Bethesda’s E3 event, this trailer for Evil Within 2 gives us a quick look at a fresh hellscape for you to explore on your journey through the tortured mind of a madman. Sounds like a lot of fun, so we’ll just let you get to watching that trailer.