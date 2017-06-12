‘Skull & Bones’ takes players to the brutal, open-world seas of 1721

Why it matters to you Ubisoft already showed us how fun naval battles can be with Assassin's Creed. Now, it has built a whole game around that form of warfare.

Players will get to sail the open seas in Skull and Bones, an online open-world adventure set during the golden age of piracy. Ubisoft announced the upcoming game at its E3 2017 press conference on Monday.

Set on the Indian Ocean in 1721, players will take control of their own ship as they join a community of pirate gangs. During the quest for fame and fortune, pirates can build powerful fleets, customize ships, prey on trade routes, and take down rival pirate non-player characters or other online players.

There are multiple ways to play in the world of Skull and Bones. Solo players can raid the Hunting Grounds alone or team up with other players to tackle larger prey. By entering Disputed Waters, captains can fight other naval ships in a variety of game modes.

This marks the first game for Ubisoft Singapore, which previously developed Assassin’s Creed Unity alongside nine other studios. It is best known working on the ocean and naval gameplay in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Going a step beyond those naval battles, Skull and Bones utilizes weapons, spyglasses, and even the wind as players stalk and destroy their enemies.

This was just one of many announcements made during Ubisoft’s E3 2017 press conference. Other announcements include Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, and The Crew 2. On Sunday, the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise was revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox briefing. Assassin’s Creed: Origins takes place earlier than any entry in the series to date and will reimagine aspects of the series.

Skull and Bones will be released in fall 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Owners of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X can expect enhancements. Those interested should sign up for the Beta on Ubisoft’s website.

