 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Skull and Bones crossplay?

Jesse Lennox
By

What is a pirate without their crew? Skull and Bones aims to let you live out all your pirate fantasies, including captaining your own ship, digging up treasure, and engaging in naval battles. While all that is fun on its own, this is an online experience, and filling your crew with friends can make your adventures all the more enjoyable.

However, this title is setting sail on all platforms, so what if your ideal crew is spread across different consoles? Will you be able to raise a flag together or be forced to sail alone? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

Does Skull and Bones have crossplay?

The accessibility menu in Skull and Bones.
Ubisoft

Yes, Skull and Bones has full crossplay support on all systems. Once you boot up the game, head into Settings > Accessibility and toggle Crossplay to on. Once enabled, you can invite friends on any console to join your crew. Just know that you can only make parties of up to three people, including yourself, despite servers hosting 20 total players.

Related

In addition to crossplay, Skull, and Bones also has full cross-progression as well. By using the same Ubisoft account, you can take all your progress from any console to another or a PC and vice versa without losing any of your hard-earned loot.

As for which platforms you can play on, Skull and Bones will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. Whichever platform you choose to play on, you’ll be able to squad up with your friends with no problems.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Ubisoft to release Skull & Bones, Avatar game by April 2023
A ship rounds a small island in Skull & Bones.

In a report of its third-quarter sales, Ubisoft revealed that it's planning to release numerous highly awaited games over the course of its next fiscal year. Through the company's fiscal year 2023, which begins in April 2022 and ends in April 2023, it plans to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the long-beleaguered Skull & Bones.

"In line with Ubisoft's commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones as well as more exciting games," reads the company's latest sales report.

Read more
Far Cry 6, Skull & Bones, and more Ubisoft games get new release windows
Anton and Diego from Far Cry 6.

A host of upcoming Ubisoft titles received new release windows, per a recent earnings report. According to the report, games like Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine, Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland, Roller Champions, and Riders Republic are all planned to launch before March 31, 2022, while Skull & Bones is now scheduled for a release between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

https://twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status/1392151146748432385

Read more
Skull and Bones to gain new life as a live service game
skull and bones live service game snb captainathelm 4k final 327273

With the recent Ubisoft Forward event showing off major titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Far Cry 6, some fans still had one question on their minds: Where was Skull and Bones? The game first set sail at Ubisoft's E3 presentation in 2017 with an extensive gameplay walkthrough showing off elements similar to the boat mechanics in certain Assassin's Creed entries: Upgrading your ship, raiding outposts, and engaging in naval combat.

Initially planned for a release in 2018, the title has since all but vanished, getting pushed back year after year. The latest official news came from Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot during a 2019 investors call where he stated that the game would be out sometime in the 2021 fiscal year. But why the delay? And why no mention of the gaming during the recent Ubisoft Forward?

Read more