Is Skull and Bones crossplay?

What is a pirate without their crew? Skull and Bones aims to let you live out all your pirate fantasies, including captaining your own ship, digging up treasure, and engaging in naval battles. While all that is fun on its own, this is an online experience, and filling your crew with friends can make your adventures all the more enjoyable.

However, this title is setting sail on all platforms, so what if your ideal crew is spread across different consoles? Will you be able to raise a flag together or be forced to sail alone? Here’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Skull and Bones.

Does Skull and Bones have crossplay?

Yes, Skull and Bones has full crossplay support on all systems. Once you boot up the game, head into Settings > Accessibility and toggle Crossplay to on. Once enabled, you can invite friends on any console to join your crew. Just know that you can only make parties of up to three people, including yourself, despite servers hosting 20 total players.

In addition to crossplay, Skull, and Bones also has full cross-progression as well. By using the same Ubisoft account, you can take all your progress from any console to another or a PC and vice versa without losing any of your hard-earned loot.

As for which platforms you can play on, Skull and Bones will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. Whichever platform you choose to play on, you’ll be able to squad up with your friends with no problems.

