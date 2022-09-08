Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to watch, what to expect

Ubisoft is hosting another Ubisoft Forward this month, which means new announcements are on the horizon. The event will not only share updates on upcoming games, but will also showcase a tease at the future of one of its flagship franchises and more.

Here’s when it’ll air, how to watch it, and what you can expect.

When is Ubisoft Forward September 2022:

This Ubisoft Forward is set to begin this weekend on Saturday, September 10. The stream starts at noon PT. As usual, there is also a preshow that begins at 11:35 a.m. PT. While there is no confirmed runtime, Ubisoft is offering Twitch drops during the show that will reward players up to the 60-minute mark, so expect it to be an hour long at least.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward:

Ubisoft Forward 2022 will be streamed through the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. Viewers can also watch via Ubisoft’s official website through the Forward portal.

Ubisoft also has official Twitch co-streamers that can be watched for the event. By watching these streams or the official Ubisoft Twitch channel during Forward, viewers can earn Twitch drop rewards for different view times.

Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull and Bones Emblem in Skull and Bones

Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

What to expect from Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft confirmed that updates on several upcoming titles, including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, will be part of the event. There will be news about the company’s live-service games too, including Brawlhalla, The Crew 2, For Honor, Anno 1800, and more.

The star of the stream, however, will be Assassin’s Creed. This presentation will give viewers a peek at the franchise’s future, including our first look at the recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. More games in the series are reportedly in development, so its possible we’ll see even more during the show.

What not to expect from Ubisoft Forward

Following multiple delays, don’t expect any updates on the upcoming Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake. The same goes for the recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as Ubisoft hasn’t noted any presence of the game at the event. Its possible that one or both could appear in some form, but Ubisoft hasn’t advertised either for the show. Instead, expect a larger focus on the company’s holiday 2022 plans.

Editors' Recommendations