With Far Cry 6‘s recent release date announcement and detail reveals, Ubisoft has already played one of its big cards before its E3 2021 event, Ubisoft Forward. Despite that, the publisher seemingly has more to show off with a new stream set for this weekend.

While Ubisoft stated via its Forward schedule that some surprise announcements are in store, a few big titles are already set to appear, such as world premiere trailer footage of Rainbow Six’s next mainline installment, formally named Rainbow Six Quarantine. Here’s how to watch the show and what we know will (and won’t) be at it.

When is the Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward takes place on Saturday, June 12. The pre-show starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET while Ubisoft’s main event starts at noon PT/3 p.m. ET. A post-show is confirmed for 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, meaning the show will have a total runtime of three hours.

Where to watch Ubisoft Forward Live?

Ubisoft states that the forward will only be officially streamed on its website at Ubisoft.com/Forward. No other streaming sites such as YouTube or Twitch are mentioned but the mention of Twitch Drops being offered during the show may mean there will be a stream there as well.

What will be shown at Ubisoft Forward?

Many games are confirmed to appear on the stream. While there are some “big” unnamed surprises in store Ubisoft confirmed updates for live titles such as For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Rainbow Six Siege.

There will also be a world premiere gameplay of Rainbow Six Extraction and more Far Cry 6 coverage. Ubisoft’s new massive multiplayer open-world extreme sports title, Riders Republic will also appear.

Viewers can expect updates on Ubisoft’s Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, their film Werewolves Within, and other surprises for the streaming service.

The post-show features Rainbow Six Siege community team discussion concerning the game’s top issues and developer talk on the Operator roster’s latest addition, Operation North Star’s Thunderbird. There are also reveals in store, including streamer charms, a community artist bundle, and Sixth Guardian Charity bundle partnerships.

What won’t be shown at Ubisoft Forward

Fans hungry for more of The Division will be upset to hear that it won’t appear at the event. It’s confirmed via Twitter that the game is still set for year-end release but has no updates to share. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is also confirmed to not have any presence at Ubisoft’s conference. It is unknown if more Beyond Good and Evil 2 news could be one of the teased surprises, but it isn’t advised to go into the stream expecting it to show up.

