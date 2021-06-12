Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The announcement was leaked early, ahead of Ubisoft’s E3 Forward livestream, after a website for the game went live, and it was then confirmed during the livestream event. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will release in 2022.

The game is the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which was released in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. Sparks of Hope is a turn-based tactics game in the vein of XCOM with the flair and aesthetics of Super Mario and the Rabbids series.

The trailer for the game shows Mario along with Luigi, Peach, and Rabbid Peach, once again entering the world of Rabbids. However, this time they are exploring the galaxy to save the Sparks, a merge between Lunas and Rabbids.

The game will feature nine characters, including Mario, Rabbids Peach, and Luigi. It also appears that Rabbid Rosalina is joining the roster, and it seems like Bowser may be playable as well. There is also a brand-new Rabbid featured in the key art who has green hair and a sword reminiscent of Cloud’s buster sword from the Final Fantasy series.

Super Mario Galaxy appears to be somewhat of an inspiration behind the game. The plot sets the stage for a sci-fi adventure: “Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.” Players will fight against a powerful villain called Cursa, and while little else is know, the developers promised that this one will be unlike any other villain that the Mario team or the Rabbids have fought.

Players will explore space and hop from planet to planet. Mario and his crew can explore a beachside town and some sort of ancient ruins. The plot description notes that players will take down new bosses and familiar enemies.

