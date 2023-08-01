 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rayman returns in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC later this month

Tomas Franzese
By

Ubisoft is finally bringing Rayman back as part of a new piece of DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope later this month. Called Rayman in the Phantom Show, this DLC releases on August 30.

For a long time, Rayman was Ubisoft’s premier mascot and starred in a series of platformers that people who grew up in the late 1990s and early 2000s remember fondly. Unfortunately, Ubisoft’s focus has primarily been on more mature series like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch_Dogs as well as the Rabbids (which spun off from a Rayman game) over the last decade, so Rayman took a back seat to those series following the launch of Rayman Legends. That’s why Rayman in the Phantom Show is a big deal for fans of this dormant franchise; it’s the most prominent role Rayman has had in a console game in almost a decade.

Recommended Videos

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a turn-based strategy game that launched on Nintendo Switch to critical acclaim last year. This latest (and final) piece of post-launch DLC for the game follows Rayman, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Mario as they take on the Phantom — a boss from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — in an otherworldly TV studio called the Space Opera Network. David Gasman, who voiced the titular character in Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc, reprises his role here.

Rayman, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach in Mario + Rabbid Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show
Ubisoft

It’s not a full-on platformer, but the reveal trailer for the DLC does show how players can use Rayman’s detachable limbs and helicopter ability to explore the Space Opera network. At least it’s something that looks pretty entertaining for fans of classic Rayman, who Ubisoft hasn’t appealed to in quite a long time. Hopefully, it’s as good as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’s excellent Donkey Kong DLC.  

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Rayman in the Phantom Show comes out on August 30, and it can be purchased individually or as part of Spark of Hope’s season pass. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Ubisoft Forward September 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Screenshot of Mario shooting enemies in mario + rabbids sparks of hope.

Ubisoft is hosting another Ubisoft Forward today, which means new announcements are on the horizon. The event will not only share updates on upcoming games, but will also showcase a tease at the future of one of its flagship franchises and more.

Here’s when it’ll air, how to watch it, and what you can expect.
When is Ubisoft Forward September 2022:
This Ubisoft Forward is set to begin today: Saturday, September 10. The stream starts at noon PT. As usual, there is also a preshow that begins at 11:35 a.m. PT. While there is no confirmed runtime, Ubisoft is offering Twitch drops during the show that will reward players up to the 60-minute mark, so expect it to be an hour long at least.
How to watch the Ubisoft Forward:
Ubisoft Forward 2022 will be streamed through the official Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels. Viewers can also watch via Ubisoft's official website through the Forward portal.

Read more
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has a substantial season pass
Mario, Rabbid Peach, and more characters pose in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope key art.

Nintendo announced that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will get a Season Pass. The company also announced it will be part of the Gold Edition of the game.

The Season Pass, which will be packaged into the Gold Edition, contains upcoming DLCs that will introduce additional story content with new heroes, quests, and battles. Other things that come with the Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are the base game and the Galactic Prestige Pack, which includes three new stylish weapon skins for your team that can be unlocked immediately.

Read more
You can get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free if you have Switch Online

Starting today, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can download Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free until July 12.

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1544467420261355520?cxt=HHwWgMC8_fG7hu8qAAAA

Read more