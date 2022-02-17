  1. Gaming

Ubisoft to release Skull & Bones, Avatar game by April 2023

Otto Kratky
By

In a report of its third-quarter sales, Ubisoft revealed that it’s planning to release numerous highly awaited games over the course of its next fiscal year. Through the company’s fiscal year 2023, which begins in April 2022 and ends in April 2023, it plans to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of HopeAvatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the long-beleaguered Skull & Bones.

“In line with Ubisoft’s commitment to significantly expand its offering, the next fiscal year will notably include the releases of Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraMario + Rabbids: Sparks of HopeSkull & Bones as well as more exciting games,” reads the company’s latest sales report.

Ubisoft’s announcement that those games, specifically Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Skull & Bones, will release during the company’s next fiscal year is somewhat shocking. The former was announced in February 2017. Meanwhile, Skull & Bones has been in the midst of a troubled development cycle since being announced during Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 conference and intended for a 2018 release.

Skull & Bones has been delayed multiple times following that reveal and reportedly won’t be the same open-world piracy game it was first revealed as. Instead, the game is now supposedly a live service title, though other details on it are unknown. Specific release dates for any of Ubisoft’s games were not provided in its sales report or sales call.

While Ubisoft’s releases over the next year seem exciting, some of the company’s other games have been left out of the mix. Notably, Beyond Good & Evil 2, along with Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars games, only had two brief mentions throughout the company’s sales report that didn’t mention release windows.

