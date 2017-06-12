Ubisoft’s E3 2017 press conference will bring surprises — here’s how to watch it

Why it matters to you Ubisoft's E3 presentations are always filled with surprise announcements and extended looks at gameplay, and fans should expect more of the same this year.

Over the last five years or so, Ubisoft has become the master of the E3 press conference. With the always-charismatic Aisha Tyler introducing the publisher’s upcoming lineup of blockbuster games, past shows have given us first looks at games like Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Watch Dogs, The Division, and Rainbow Six Siege, all of which came as surprises and put a bow on the end of the show. We expect Ubisoft to have a few surprises in store for this year’s show as well, so you’re not going to want to miss it. Here is how you can stream the Ubisoft E3 2017 press conference.

How to watch

Ubisoft will kick off its E3 2017 press conference at 4 p.m. ET on June 12. The conference will be streamable on both Ubisoft’s YouTube channel, as well as its Twitch channel. We tend to prefer YouTube for press conferences, as we’ve found they’re less susceptible to lagging, but it would be wise to keep the Twitch page muted in the background in case YouTube encounters any issues.

If past years are any indication, the conference will run for a little more than an hour and will feature a mix of new game announcements, as well as gameplay from previously announced titles. Ubisoft has become famous for showing “one more thing” at the end of its shows, always with gameplay instead of a pre-rendered trailer.

What to watch for

Ubisoft’s 2016 was relatively light, with Watch Dogs 2 filling the void left by Assassin’s Creed’s absence and Steep arriving just before the end of the year. This year has already been huge for the publisher with the launch of both For Honor and Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and we expect to hear more information on those games’ post-launch support during the show. For Honor will likely gain additional maps, characters, and potential single-player storylines, while Ghost Recon: Wildlands will likely get more cooperative story content and a more substantial competitive multiplayer component.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins — as the next game is rumored to be called — is a sure thing for the show, and we expect to see gameplay early on in the press conference to address the elephant in the room. Far Cry 5, which is rumored to launch in September, could also be seen.

The same goes for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which has been missing and action following a lengthy delay — the game was originally planned for a late 2016 release.

Our “big surprise” for Ubisoft’s press conference is the return of Splinter Cell. One of Ubisoft’s flagship franchises, it hasn’t received a new installment since 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist, and developer Ubisoft Toronto has mostly acted in a supporting role on other projects ever since. Actor Michael Ironside, who voiced protagonist Sam Fisher through the first five games, is also rumored to be returning to the role.