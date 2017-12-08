Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: the 5 best ethernet cables

All network connections operate either wirelessly, or through cables. While high-speed Wi-Fi helps to minimize the chord clutter around our home and office, cable connections are usually faster and less prone to lag. If you’re still using a Cat 5 cable, or simply want to upgrade your old Ethernet cables, there are many enhanced options to choose from. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables on the market.
Mediabridge Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e
- Length: 50 feet
- Warranty: 1-year warranty
- Price: $16
While Cat 7 cables are capable of running up to 10 gigabits per second, opting for the latest connectivity is probably overkill for most households. Boasting speeds up to 1 Gbs, 5e is powerful enough for slower, older connections. Mediabridge’s 50-foot cable should be sufficient enough for most users, especially since it supports both Cat 6 and Cat 5e applications.
AmazonBasics RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 6
- Length: 25 feet
- Warranty: 1-year warranty
- Price: $5
When you’re trying to achieve a maximum of 10 Gbs operating speeds, cable length should not exceed 55 meters. With these parameters in mind, this Cat 6 cable is preferential for faster connections.
Ethernet Cable 100 Feet Flat White with Sticky Cable Clips — Cat 6
- Length: 100 feet
- Warranty: Lifetime warranty
- Price: $24
Flat cables are ideal when running Ethernet cables under carpet for connectivity between multiple rooms. Thankfully, Xinca’s offering boasts 100 feet of cable, allowing you to easily install Ethernet throughout your home.
If that length of cable is overkill and you want to save a bit of money, there’s also a 50-foot Jadaol cable that will do just fine too.
30FT Networking RJ45 Ethernet Patch Cable — Cat 5e
- Length: 30 feet
- Price: $5
As previously mentioned, Cat 5e cables are more than capable of achieving 1 Gbs speeds. If this fits the bill for your household, this $5 cable will do the trick without breaking the bank.
TNP Ethernet Network Cable — Cat 7
- Length: 25 feet
- Price: $16
Cat 7 cables are the latest class to hit the market, one that allows for up 10 Gbs speeds. TNP Products’ 25-foot cable adheres to these standards, and is backwards compatible with older devices as well. If you want a flat version for routing under carper, this 100-foot Jadaol Ethernet cable will see you right.
Updated 12/08/2017 by Jon Martindale – Updated pricing and added alternatives.
