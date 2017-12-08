Through the wire, to the limit, to the wall: the 5 best ethernet cables

All network connections operate either wirelessly, or through cables. While high-speed Wi-Fi helps to minimize the chord clutter around our home and office, cable connections are usually faster and less prone to lag. If you’re still using a Cat 5 cable, or simply want to upgrade your old Ethernet cables, there are many enhanced options to choose from. Here are five of the best Ethernet cables on the market.

Before you go choosing which Ethernet cables to buy, make sure you know the difference between what options you have out there. Once you get caught up, here are the five best Ethernets you can buy right now.

Updated 12/08/2017 by Jon Martindale – Updated pricing and added alternatives.