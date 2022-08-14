Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There's something really satisfying about typing on a low-profile keyboard. Not only do they feel more comfortable for long typing or gaming sessions, but they also help your wrists to be less prone to strain or pain.

Some of the best ones that you can get today are from Logitech, including the G915 TKL if you are looking for the best gaming experience, or the MX Mechanical which is a new low-profile keyboard aimed at productivity. In fact, both the keyboards are also a part of our list of the best keyboards for 2022, which you should definitely check out if you are unsure about your next keyboard purchase.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the best low-profile keyboards to buy in 2022.

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro

Best full-size low-profile gaming keyboard

Read our in-depth review Pros Low-latency wireless and Bluetooth

Bright, vibrant RGB lighting

Metal volume wheel and media button

Solid battery life Cons Expensive

No tactile switch option

Mushy typing experience

Why you should buy this: It is the most premium low-profile gaming keyboard.

Who's it for: Gamers looking for a premium full-size gaming keyboard with low-profile keys.

Why we chose the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro:

Razer recently returned to the low-profile keyboard category with its new DeathStalker V2 Pro. It offers a variety of features that you may find in some of the best gaming keyboards, but at a premium price of $250. It's a massive update over the original DeathStalker, as you now get low-profile optical key switches and a design that is inspired by the Logitech G915. The top plate is made out of aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum with a thickness of 26.6mm thick at its thickest point.

The keyboard offers wireless connectivity using Bluetooth 5.0 or Razer's low-latency HyperSpeed via a tiny dongle. There is also support for wired connectivity using the bundled USB Type-C cable. When using Bluetooth, one can pair up to three devices and switch between them using three dedicated buttons. Speaking of which, there are no dedicated media buttons on the keyboard except a single multi-purpose button that sits next to the metal volume scroll wheel.

Available with Razer's linear Red switches, the Deathstalker V2 Pro will also be available with clicky Purple switches later this year. The linear switches offer an actuation distance of 1.2mm with a force of 45 grams. The thin keycaps are quite premium and like most Razer products, the RGB shines through bright and evenly across the board. The keyboard can be fully customized using Razer's Synapse software and while the polling rate is not as high as some other gaming keyboards, 1000Hz should be plenty even for fast-paced games.

Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro Best full-size low-profile gaming keyboard

Logitech G915 TKL

Best tenkeyless low-profile gaming keyboard

Read our in-depth review Pros Superb typing experience

Bright RGB lighting

Fast wireless technology

Long battery life

Bug-free, useful software Cons Expensive

Incompatible with most mechanical keyboard accessories

Why you should buy this: It is rated as one of the best low-profile gaming keyboards on the market.

Who's it for: Gamers looking for a reliable, well-built low-profile gaming keyboard with a tenkeyless layout.

Why we chose the Logitech G915 TKL:

TKL or tenkeyless keyboards have become quite popular and if you are looking for one that features low-profile keys, the Logitech G915 TKL is a prime choice. Offering a premium design and a rock-solid build, the keyboard offers a great experience be it gaming or typing. It features a brushed aluminum top plate with slim keycaps and Logitech's own low-profile mechanical switches available in tactile, linear, and clicky options. The RGB backlighting is vibrant that nicely lights up the keys and you also get four media buttons, four function buttons, and a volume scroll wheel.

As for connectivity, the keyboard comes with Bluetooth and Logitech's 2.4GHz-based Lightspeed wireless tech that offers negligible latency. There are also foldable feet that allow for two levels of height adjustment, and a dedicated slot for the Lightspeed USB dongle. It uses micro USB for charging, which is a sore thumb considering everything today has moved to USB-C. Logitech claims a battery life of 40 hours with 100% brightness and there is onboard memory that can store up to two lighting profiles and three macro profiles. Notably, the keyboard is also available in full-size which offers a similar experience and it is comparably cheaper than Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro.

Logitech G915 TKL Best tenkeyless low-profile gaming keyboard

Keychron K1 SE

Best low-profile keyboard with hot-swap switches

Pros Hot-swappable mechanical key switches

Wired and wireless operation

Support for wide range of OS Cons No companion software

Optical key switches are not the same as mechanical

Why you should buy this: It is the best low-profile keyboard that offers the ability to swap key switches.

Who's it for:Keyboard enthusiasts who are looking for a low-profile keyboard with hot-swap switches.

Why we chose the Keychron K1 SE:

Mechanical keyboards with hot-swap key switches are not that difficult to find, but what if you want one that offers low-profile keys? Well, the Keychron K1 SE is a sound choice as it is available with low-profile Gateron mechanical switches that can be hot-swapped. Having a tenkeyless layout, you can choose between the standard red, blue, or brown low-profile Gateron mechanical switches with a rated 50 million keystroke lifespan. There is also the option of optical key switches available in red, blue, brown, banana (yellow), or mint (cyan). Keychron also sells more low-profile keycap options on its website selling for $19 for a set of 87.

The keyboard comes with keys that offer functionality for both Windows and Mac allowing you to use it with either of the operating systems. Since it is a wireless keyboard, you can connect the K1 with a variety of devices running on macOS, iOS, Windows, or Android. It even offers the option to switch between Windows and Mac and allows you to connect up to three devices via Bluetooth. You can also use the keyboard in wired mode using the USB-C cable.

The K1 SE is engineered with a reinforced aluminum top case plus a plastic bottom case and can be purchased with either standard white or RGB backlighting. The keycaps are standard ABS plastic with laser-etched legends which means they are going to wear out easily over time. But the key switches come with MX-styled stem housing, so finding a replacement should not be that hard.

Keychron K1 SE Best low-profile keyboard with hot-swap switches

Logitech MX Mechanical

Best low-profile gaming keyboard for productivity

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent typing experience

Works with Windows and MacOS

Pairs with up to three devices at once

Adaptive, useful backlight

Pairing is a breeze Cons A bit expensive

Limited key remapping options

No hot-swappable switches

Why you should buy this: It is one of the few and very best low-profile mechanical keyboards meant for productivity.

Who's it for: Those who seek a solid mechanical keyboard with low-profile switches for office or similar productivity purposes.

Why we chose the Logitech MX Mechanical:

Most low-profile mechanical keyboards are meant for gaming, but what if you want something that is meant for productivity, say in your office? Enter the Logitech MX Mechanical. Available in full-size or a 75% layout, it feels premium and offers a solid typing experience. Although, it isn't really cheap at $170 for the full-size and $150 for the Mini version. It offers Bluetooth connectivity or you can use the bundled Logi Bolt dongle. The best part is that it can switch between three devices instantly regardless of the operating system. This means that you can connect and switch between your desktop, laptop, and tablet effortlessly. Notably, there is no wired connectivity mode, which can be an issue for some users, though you get a USB-C cable in the box for charging purposes.

Instead of RGB, there is static white backlighting for the keys which is backed up by an ambient light sensor. This adjusts the backlight automatically based on the lighting conditions in your room. This feature also allows the keyboard to have a solid battery life of 15 days and a full 10 months with the backlight off. Another benefit of the light sensor is that the keys light up as soon as you lay your hands over the keyboard. Additionally, you can use the Logi Options+ app to fully expand the feature set of the keyboard like rebinding some of the keys, various backlighting options, controlling special function keys, and more.

The typing experience is quite good and the keyboard uses Kailh Choc switches available in Tactile Quiet (brown), Linear (red), and Clicky (blue) switches. Our review unit included the Tactile Quiet switches, which come with 45 grams of activation force, 1.3mm to reach the actuation point, and 3.2mm of total travel distance. Overall, the keyboard feels that it is made for typing especially since the switches come with a shorter travel distance (0.7mm less actuation travel, and 0.8mm less total travel) when compared to its full-sized counterparts.

Logitech MX Mechanical Best low-profile gaming keyboard for productivity More

Fnatic STREAK65 LP

Best 65% low-profile gaming keyboard

Pros Well-built

Removable USB-C cable

Bright RGB lighting

Stable and smooth key switches

PBT keycaps Cons Non traditional 65% layout

Misses on wireless connectivity

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best low-profile gaming keyboards with excellent switches and a compact 65% layout.

Who's it for: Gamers looking for a low-profile keyboard with very limited desk space.

Why we chose the Fnatic STREAK65 LP:

If you want a super compact, gaming keyboard with slim low-profile keys, then check out the Fnatic STREAK65 LP. As the name suggests, it features a 65% form factor making it perfect for gamers that have limited space on their desk, and it is now available in a white color finish. The main deck offers a metal top with edges that are rounded and the low-profile design offers a thickness of just 22mm.

The speed low-profile key switches from Fnatic have been designed with gamers in mind. They are basically a custom version of the Kailh Choc V2 key switches that offer just a 1.0mm pre-travel distance, total travel of 3.2mm, and are claimed to be 35% lower than traditional mechanical switches. The switches are also pre-lubed, offer excellent stability, and are MX-compatible allowing you to replace the keycaps if you need to in the future. Speaking of which, the keyboard comes with PBT keycaps, meaning that they should last you longer compared to ABS keycaps.

The keyboard comes with a removable USB-C cable, while the RGB lighting is nice bright that spills from the side of the keys, giving a nice glow all around. It also comes with four additional programmable keys on the right side, which is a nice touch. All the lighting effects, macro programming, and other settings can be done using the Fnatic OP software. Overall, this is an excellent low-profile gaming keyboard with almost zero flaws.

Fnatic STREAK65 LP Best 65% low-profile gaming keyboard

Editors' Recommendations