With even some of the best laptops on the market having small internal storage, external hard drives have become relatively important. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on hard drives across the board, so whether you want a small and convenient 1TB external hard drive or a 22TB external behemoth, there’s something for everyone.

Our Favorite Prime Day External Hard Drive Deal

Of course, having a large external storage device isn’t enough, and making sure that it’s well protected, both physically and digitally, is important, and that’s why we regularly recommend the Samsung T7 lineup as some of the best external hard drives on the market. Even better, we’ve found an excellent deal from Best Buy for the Samsung T7 Shield with a 2TB capacity, which offers a lot more physical protection than the standard Samsung T7.

You may have noticed the extra exterior cladding, and that gives it an extra 3 meters of drop resistance, which, let’s face it, we could all use, making the T7 shield a really great rugged external HDD. You also get IP65 resistance, which is great if you’re a photographer, audio engineer, or really anybody who tends to move with their storage regularly and needs protection from the elements. As if that wasn’t enough, your data is protected using AES-256 encryption, so you aren’t likely to have your data stolen, even if your physical hard drive. In terms of performance, you’re looking at about 1,050 MB/s of read and write speeds, which isn’t the highest on the market for a portable, rugged SSD, but given all the additional features you get in exchange, it’s not a deal breaker at all.

Overall, if you need a versatile external hard drive that has a lot of protection, then this T7 Shield Prime Day deal is the one to go for, and you can grab the 2TB version from Best Buy for just $140 instead of $185.

More Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals We Love

While the Samsung T7 Shield is great, you may want something a bit different; whether it’s cheaper or with larger storage, there are a lot of other great options you can pick up during Prime Day.

