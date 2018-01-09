Best Qualcomm-powered laptops of CES 2018

A new breed of laptop debuted just before CES 2018, powered not by Intel or AMD, but Qualcomm. These new ultra-mobile laptops are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, and that means they’re engineered for longevity, reliability, and mobility. At CES 2018, we’re all getting a closer look at this new breed of laptop, and here are some of our favorites.

HP Envy X2

The HP Envy X2 is a luxurious little 2-in-1 with one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processors purring away inside a slick glass and aluminum chassis. The body itself immediately dispels fears that these Qualcomm laptops would just be a new type of Chromebook — inexpensive devices designed for expedience rather than experience. The HP Envy X2, wrapped in a blue leather case that doubles as a stand and a keyboard, certainly lives up to its name. It features a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution display, LTE connectivity, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage space.

Asus NovaGo

Matt Smith/Digital Trends

Don’t you hate when a laptop can’t see you through an entire workday? When you have to go dig out your charger and hang out near an outlet for the last few hours of your day? Well, the Asus NovaGo might change that for you. This thing is designed, like the other Qualcomm-powered laptops, to be a mobile workhorse, but this one takes mobility to the extreme. This thing is designed to keep you going for 22 hours on a single charge, with 30 days of standby time. Naturally these are manufacturer estimates so they might be a bit inflated, but still, if you get even half that out of the NovaGo that would place it among the best in its class. The NovaGo will start at $600 for the model with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, while the $800 model will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Lenovo Miix 630

Matt Smith/Digital Trends

What about 20 hours of battery life and internet access no matter where you are? That’s what you get out of the Lenovo Miix 630, according to Lenovo that is. The Miix builds on the example set by the Surface Pro, delivering 2-in-1 functionality with a soft-touch case and integrated keyboard. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes in a few different flavors, depending on your needs: It can feature 4GB of RAM or 8GB, and between 64GB and 256GB of SSD storage space.