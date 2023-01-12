 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Brits told not to mail anything abroad after cyber incident

Trevor Mogg
By

The U.K.’s Royal Mail has told the nation’s 67 million citizens not to send anything overseas for the time being.

The seemingly odd request, by an organization whose business involves to some extent sending letters and parcels beyond its borders, is reportedly down to a cyber incident, the BBC reported.

The Royal Mail describes it as a cyber “incident” and not a cyber “attack” as the precise cause is currently unclear. The incident has been reported to the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre as well as the National Crime Agency.

Related

“We’re experiencing disruption to our international export services and are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations,” the Royal Mail said in a tweet on Wednesday, January 11. “We strongly advise customers to hold any export items while we work to resolve the issue.”

It apologized for any inconvenience and said it was “working hard” to get the service up and running again.

According to the BBC, the disruption has affected the system that Royal Mail uses to prepare items for despatch abroad, which also provides data for the tracking and tracing of those items as they make their way to destination addresses in other countries.

The system reportedly operates at six locations across the U.K., including Royal Mail’s large distribution center serving London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

“It is unclear how long the disruption will continue, and mail that has already been shipped for export may be delayed,” the BBC said in its report.

With around 200,000 outgoing overseas items entering the Royal Mail’s system on an average day, it will be keen for the public to comply with its request to hold onto such letters and parcels for now. As for recently posted international items, Royal Mail said that some might reach their destinations later than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hackers sink to new low by stealing Discord accounts in ransomware attacks
a faceless hacker in a black hoodie in front of a computer screen with lines of code on it
Hackers target your holiday shopping with new phishing scam
Woman using a laptop next to a latte.
Half of Google Chrome extensions may be collecting your personal data
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.
Update Windows now — Microsoft just fixed several dangerous exploits
Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.
Samsung Odyssey OLED 49 vs. Odyssey Neo G9 (2023)
A side view of Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 2023.
Best gaming chair deals for January 2023
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
This 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale at Walmart for under $200
The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor against a white background.
Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics cards: news, performance, and more
A hand holding the RTX 4090 GPU.
This ASUS gaming PC with RTX 3060 is $300 off today
Asus ROG gaming PC at a side angle.
We now know the eye-watering price of Nvidia’s RTX 4090 gaming laptops
XMG Neo 16 gaming laptop over a green background.
How to get Windows 11 for free
The new Start Menu in Windows 11, 22H2
Gigabyte fixes the biggest problem with Project Stealth
Gigabyte's Project Stealth bundle.
The best places to buy a laptop online in 2023
Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.