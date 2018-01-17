New Brother printers are designed for speed and office efficiency

The Brother company wants you to spend less time waiting around the printer at the office. On Wednesday, January 17, Brother announced a new line of nine monochrome printers designed with both speed and budget in mind.

The new line includes five printers as well as four all-in-ones, all monochrome laser models. Compared to other models at a similar price point, Brother says the new line leads in print speed with most models hitting up to 36 pages per minute. Brother says all nine printers also increase efficiency over earlier models, with enough space to load 250 sheets at once. A handful of models expand that capacity with a 50-sheet document feeder.

“We listened to our customers — we’re laser-focused on what matters most to them and their bottom line — and designed a lineup of printers to help drive their businesses forward,” Phil Lubell, Brother’s senior director of B2C product marketing, said in a statement. “That’s what has made us the number one laser printer brand for small and home offices, and what drives us to continually enhance our products.”

Printers with a higher price point in the new lineup add a 2.7-inch touchscreen, cloud connectivity, and near-field communications (NFC). Every printer in the lineup is equipped with Wi-Fi for printing from mobile devices, along with automatic duplex printing for double-sided prints. That same connectivity also allows the printer to communicate with auto-fill programs like Amazon Dash as well as the manufacturer’s own refill program, Brother Refresh.

The line also is the first time the company has launched XL Extended Print models. Both XL models in the new line ship with enough toner to get the average user through the first two years and Brother said it is the first company to do so.

The lineup starts at $120, adding features all the way up to the $400 MFC-L2750DW XL four-in-one printer with prints, copies, scans and faxes. Brother recommends the new line for businesses and home offices that average fewer than 2,000 printed pages per month. The new line is already available both online and in-store.