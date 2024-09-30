 Skip to main content
California governor vetoes expansive AI safety bill

By
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at a lecturn.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed SB 1047, the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Models Act, arguing in a letter to lawmakers that it “establishes a regulatory framework that could give the public a false sense of security about controlling this fast-moving technology.”

“I do not believe this is the best approach to protecting the public from real threats posed by the technology,” he wrote. SB 1047 would have required “that a developer, before beginning to initially train a covered model … comply with various requirements, including implementing the capability to promptly enact a full shutdown … and implement a written and separate safety and security protocol.”

However, Newsom noted that 32 of the top 50 AI companies are based in California, and that the bill would focus on only the largest firms. “Smaller, specialized models may emerge as equally or even more dangerous than the models targeted by SB 1047,” he stated.

“While well-intentioned, SB 1047 does not take into account whether an Al system is deployed in high-risk environments, involves critical decision-making or the use of sensitive data,” Newsom wrote. “Instead, the bill applies stringent standards to even the most basic functions – so long as a large system deploys it.”

SB 1047 sparked heated debate within the AI industry as it made its way through the legislature. OpenAI stridently opposed the measure, resulting in researchers William Saunders and Daniel Kokotajlo publicly resigning in protest, while xAI CEO Elon Musk came out in favor of the bill. Many in Hollywood also expressed support for SB 1047, including J.J. Abrams, Jane Fonda, Pedro Pascal, Shonda Rhimes, and Mark Hamill.

“We cannot afford to wait for a major catastrophe to occur before taking action to protect the public. California will not abandon its responsibility. Safety protocols must be adopted. Proactive guardrails should be implemented, and severe consequences for bad actors must be clear and enforceable,” Newsom wrote. However, “ultimately, any framework for
effectively regulating Al needs to keep pace with the technology itself.”

Monday’s announcement comes less than a month after the governor signed AB 2602 and AB 1836, both backed by the SAG-AFTRA union. AB 2602 requires performers grant informed consent prior to using their “digital replicas,” while AB 1836 strengthened protections against ripping off the voice and likeness of deceased performers.

Meta and Google made AI news this week. Here were the biggest announcements
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be available in clear frames.

From Meta's AI-empowered AR glasses to its new Natural Voice Interactions feature to Google's AlphaChip breakthrough and ChromaLock's chatbot-on-a-graphing calculator mod, this week has been packed with jaw-dropping developments in the AI space. Here are a few of the biggest headlines.

Google taught an AI to design computer chips
Deciding how and where all the bits and bobs go into today's leading-edge computer chips is a massive undertaking, often requiring agonizingly precise work before fabrication can even begin. Or it did, at least, before Google released its AlphaChip AI this week. Similar to AlphaFold, which generates potential protein structures for drug discovery, AlphaChip uses reinforcement learning to generate new chip designs in a matter of hours, rather than months. The company has reportedly been using the AI to design layouts for the past three generations of Google’s Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and is now sharing the technology with companies like MediaTek, which builds chipsets for mobile phones and other handheld devices.

OpenAI drops nonprofit status in large-scale reorganization
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

Reuters reports that, in an effort to make itself more attractive to investors, OpenAI plans to scrap the nonprofit structure of its core business, thereby removing the authority of its board of directors, as well as granting CEO Sam Altman equity in the company.

"We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone, and we’re working with our board to ensure that we’re best positioned to succeed in our mission. The nonprofit is core to our mission and will continue to exist," an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. The nonprofit portion of the business will not be done away with entirely, but instead would continue to exist and own a minority stake in the overall company.

ChatGPT’s resource demands are getting out of control
a server

It's no secret that the growth of generative AI has demanded ever increasing amounts of water and electricity, but a new study from The Washington Post and researchers from University of California, Riverside shows just how many resources OpenAI's chatbot needs in order to perform even its most basic functions.

In terms of water usage, the amount needed for ChatGPT to write a 100-word email depends on the state and the user's proximity to OpenAI's nearest data center. The less prevalent water is in a given region, and the less expensive electricity is, the more likely the data center is to rely on electrically powered air conditioning units instead. In Texas, for example, the chatbot only consumes an estimated 235 milliliters needed to generate one 100-word email. That same email drafted in Washington, on the other hand, would require 1,408 milliliters (nearly a liter and a half) per email.

