The new 2018 MacBook Air might be beautiful, thin, and light, but you also might want to consider protecting it if you’re constantly traveling on the go with the device. Though there are several cases which we think are best for covering up MacBooks, Twelve South’s Journal case is one of the newest available, providing luxurious leather coverage for your Apple laptop.

Available on Amazon for $150 in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the Twelve South Journal case cases fit all modern MacBooks with USB C ports from 2016 and onwards. The case can disguise a MacBook as a journal and comes outfitted with a luxurious full-grain leather sourced from New Zealand. It also includes a hidden interior pocket for keeping documents and other items accessible during meetings and road trips. Other features include a soft microfiber interior for ultimate protection against scratches and elastic corner straps on the inside which can grab onto the MacBook for firm protection during traveling.

“Protecting your MacBook doesn’t have to mean adding a huge bulky case — the slim design weighs as little as 13.5 ounces while still offering a hidden document pocket to keep everything you need for your next meeting together. With it’s simple yet elegant design this case is sure to wow everyone in the boardroom,” explains Twelve South.

Apple currently offers premium leather protection for the MacBook, but as a sleeve that doesn’t double as a zip-up journal. That official Apple case starts at $199, which makes Twelve South’s Journal case an interesting value for the money. For those looking for cheaper coverage, the $69 Mujjo sleeve, $82 Picasso Lab classic leather sleeve, or the $18 Runetz sleeve might be better options. For more complete protection without the fancy materials, the $28 Speck MacBook case, or the $60 STM Dux rugged case are nice and less expensive options.

The price of the Twelve South’s Journal case might be a bit high for some consumers, but considering the premium materials and bonus features, it might as well be worth it for the longterm protection. A similar Twelve South BookBook case is also available for both modern iPhones and iPads, providing all around coverage and a matching experience that will have you standing out at your local coffee shop.