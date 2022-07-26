 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Chess-playing robot breaks child’s finger during game

Trevor Mogg
By

Less “checkmate,” more “check your finger to see if it’s still intact.”

A robot chess player went outside the usual rules of the game recently when it made a move that shocked onlookers and left its seven-year-old opponent with a broken finger.

In a game at this month’s Moscow Chess Open, the robot suddenly lunged at the boy’s finger when he went to make his move.

A video (below) of the incident shows the robot’s arm apparently pinning one of the young player’s fingers to the chess board. Unable to free it, several adults rushed forward to try to assist the boy as the robotic arm seemingly refused to budge. Eventually the adults managed to free the boy’s finger, but a subsequent medical assessment revealed all was not well.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the TASS news agency after the incident. Lazarev added that the robot had played at numerous other events without pulling such an egregious move, admitting, “This is, of course, bad.”

The president said the Moscow Chess Federation had rented the robot for the contest.

“Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws,” he said. “The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot.”

Lazarev promised to investigate the incident to properly understand how a robot could end up breaking a child’s finger during a chess game, adding: “The robot’s operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that such a situation does not happen again.”

The child, with his finger in a cast, played again the following day. It’s not clear what happened to the robot.

Chess-playing computers hit the headlines from time to time, but usually for their gaming prowess rather than violent outbursts. An IBM-powered computer called Deep Blue, for example, made history in 1996 when it beat chess legend Garry Kasparov, thereby becoming the first software to win a game against a world champion under tournament rules.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, July 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#402)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Best external hard drive deals for July 2022

A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

Scary Jokers and fabulous dog killers: the best cosplays of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Two cosplayers dressed as Surtur and Hela at Comic-Con 2022.

The latest Windows update is causing major printer problems

A Dell laptop with Windows 10 sitting on a desk.

The most followed Twitter accounts

Twitter logo in white stacked on top of a blue stylized background with the Twitter logo repeating in shades of blue.

Meet the startup that gives wheelchairs aftermarket superpowers

Luci autonomous wheelchair on orange backdrop

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

lord of the rings gollum release date trailer gameplay story news

Roller Champions is not shutting down, contrary to rumors

ubisofts roller champions release date

Dispatches from day 4 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

The Joker sits on a chair at San Diego Comic-Con.

Best Verizon new customer deals for July 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Peacock releases trailer for thriller The Undeclared War

The cast of The Undeclared War populate on computer screens for the series poster.

Your Xbox Series X/S will now boot up a little faster thanks to startup tweak

Xbox Series X on a table.

What is Google’s Pixel Pass and how much does it cost?

The Android 12 Easter egg displayed on the Google Pixel 6a.