Digital Trends
Computing

Google tried to kill ‘www,’ until Chrome users protested the change

Chuong Nguyen
By
chrome 69 user issues google update

Google has made it no secret that it wants to reinvent how you visit websites on your browser by eventually getting rid of web addresses altogether. With the launch of Chrome 69, Google stunned users last week with a surprising decision to no longer display the “www” and “m” part of the URL in the Chrome search bar, but user backlash forced Google to soften its stance. Google’s course reversal, although welcomed by users, is only short term, and the search giant said it will change course once again with the release of the Chrome 70 browser.

“In Chrome M69, we rolled out a change to hide special-case subdomains “www” and “m” in the Chrome omnibox,” Google Chromium product manager Emily Schecter wrote. “After receiving community feedback about these changes, we have decided to roll back these changes in M69 on Chrome for Desktop and Android. ”

Critics have argued that by not displaying the special-case subdomains, it was harder for users to identify sites as legitimate, and the move could lead to more scams on the internet. Others go as far as questioning Google’s motives for not displaying the “www” and “m” portion of a web address, and these users speculated that the move may be to disguise Google’s AMP — or Accelerated Mobile Pages — subdomain to make it indistinguishable for the actual domain.

“Please leave URLs as they are,” one user commented on Google’s feedback forum. “Not always example.com is equivalent to www.example.com, so leave the freedom to the user to see what they typed in the address bar.”

Other users were more direct in their criticism of Google’s proposed changes for Chrome 70.

“I remain firmly convinced that some solutions are worse than the problems they address, and that hiding bits of the URL is one of them,” another user commented. “As others have stated previously both here and in other discussions about this, it will not help users learn about URLs if browsers like [Chrome] simplify them to remove complexity at the expense of clarity. Feel free to dim the unimportant parts of the domain name, or make whatever visual tweaks you think will be helpful to emphasize the main component(s) that all users should be aware of, but do not hide anything.”

Before reversing the changes it made, users were able to reveal the full web address — including the www or m subdomains — by double-clicking on the address bar in Chrome 69.

Google plans to initiate public discussions over the proposed changes for Chrome 70, and according to Schecter, the company does not plan to force other browsers into standardizing in the way web URLs are displayed. With the launch of Chrome 70, Google plans on hiding the ‘www’ portion of a web address inside the search bar, but it will continue to display the ‘m’ subdomain. ” We are not going to elide ‘m’ in M70 because we found large sites that have a user-controlled ‘m’ subdomain,” she said. “There is more community consensus that sites should not allow the ‘www’ subdomain to be user controlled.”

Google also made headlines in recent weeks with its intentions on killing off URLs altogether in a bid to make the internet safer.

Don't Miss

The best laptops
tim cook macbook
Computing

Is Apple planning an all-Mac keynote later this fall?

Apple's September keynote was all about the iPhone, leaving Mac fans feeling left in the dust. Yet hope springs eternal. What if Apple is leaving the door open for a Mac-focused October keynote?
Posted By Luke Larsen
eu fines google commission header
Computing

Reddit and Wikipedia criticize EU’s controversial copyright law

Reddit and Wikipedia are speaking out against the EU's controversial Copyright Directive, which was passed by the European Parliament on Wednesday. Reddit argued that the law is a significant blow to an open internet.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
top tech stories 05 12 2017 google logo hq headquarters sign name
Computing

Privacy-focused browser Brave sues Google, claims breach of Europe’s GDPR rules

Brave filed a GDPR complaint on Wednesday against Google for violating privacy protection in the EU. Brave alleges that GDPR prohibits Google from sharing browsing data about its users with its advertisers in its complaint.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
skylum aurora hdr 2019 launches iuriebelegurschi after
Photography

Aurora HDR 2019 applies A.I. to achieve more natural high dynamic range images

HDR is easy to overdo and difficult to get just right -- but Skylum says the new artificial intelligence inside Aurora HDR 2019 helps create more natural HDR images. The update also brings the LUT mapping popular in video editing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
MacBook Pro Touch Bar
Computing

Security flaw on modern PCs could leave your encrypted data exposed

Hackers can revive the decade-old cold boot attack to steal your data by exploiting weaknesses in a modern PC's or Mac's firmware, researchers discovered. The hack requires attackers to have physical access to your PC.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
amazing string art robot dsc 4965
Emerging Tech

Watch a robot create amazing string art portraits with thousands of feet of yarn

Ever heard of string art? Researchers from Austria have created a computer system that lets an industrial robot create amazing string art portraits using thousands of feet of yarn.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google pixelbook review back angle
Computing

A.I.-powered Grammarly comes to Google Docs to improve your writing

Google Docs is getting another artificial-powered grammar checking tool to help improve your writing. Grammarly announced that it is bringing its service as a Chrome browser extension, competing against Google's native tool.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptops xps 13
Computing

What's the best laptop? We've reviewed a lot of them, and this is our answer

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. The laptops we've chosen for our best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
adware doctor mac app store
Computing

Apple’s unsafe Mac App Store is simply inexcusable

Multiple reports have indicated top apps in the Mac App Store have been stealing sensitive data right. Not only did Apple fail to properly vet them, it ignored warnings from security researchers for weeks. Is a safe app store too much to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review hero
Product Review

Dell’s 38-inch Ultrasharp is the new king of massive monitors

LG was first to make a 38-inch ultrawide monitor, its display stood alone for almost a year. That’s no longer true. Our Dell Ultrasharp U3818DW monitor review finds that LG may need to hand over the crown.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith