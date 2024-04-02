 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s Incognito Mode is in trouble

Fionna Agomuoh
By
Google Chrome incognito mode screenshot
screenshot / DigitalTrends.com

Google could soon be on the hook for deleting the private data of millions of users if the proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit is approved, according to The Verge.

The settlement proposal is part of the Brown v. Google lawsuit, for which the tech giant has agreed to “destroy or de-identify” the web browsing data it has saved from people utilizing the “Incognito Mode” feature on the Google Chrome browser. Google would be responsible for deleting billions of records and making sure undeletable records are not associated with individual users.

Recommended Videos

While the proposal was filed in a California federal court on Monday, the lawsuit has been ongoing since 2020. Google is accused of not making users aware of the extent to which their data could still be accessed in Incognito Mode. Users believed Google gave an unclear explanation of the purpose of its private browsing mechanism to illegally track individuals.

Related

The company disagreed, noting that Google, internet service providers (ISPs), and employers have always been able to potentially view and collect data from your Chrome browser history, even in Incognito Mode.

In January, journalists found a Canary build of an updated Incognito mode that more clearly spells out the stipulations of what is hidden when you enter the browsing state.

Even so, 136 million Google users stand to benefit from this case if the settlement proposal is approved. Google will have to destroy or de-identify the data it has collected from users browsing under Incognito mode from December 2023 and earlier.

Other stipulations to the agreement include Google agreeing to block third-party cookies by default in Incognito mode. This will prevent the company from being able to track users on third-party websites when they’re supposed to be untraceable.

Despite the $5 billion valuation of the proposal, users will not receive financial damages in this case in exchange for the changes Google is making to its data and policy. However, you can file claims for damages in California state court on their own as per the settlement terms. So far, 50 known claims have been filed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
Here’s yet another reminder that Incognito Mode doesn’t protect your data
Google Chrome incognito mode screenshot

Google is now making efforts to ensure users understand the meaning of Incognito Mode on its Chrome browser following a class-action lawsuit that cost the company $5 billion.

The publication MSPoweruser discovered Google tested a Canary build of Chrome with an updated definition of Incognito Mode that more clearly spells out the stipulations of what is hidden when you enter the browsing state. The new disclaimer includes an added line in the first paragraph that reads: "This won't change how data is collected by websites you visit and services you use." Otherwise, it remains largely the same.

Read more
The most common Google Meet problems and how to fix them
asus chromebook c523 amazon deals lifestyle

If it's not Slack or Teams, it's likely Google Meet. In today's post pandemic world, you're likely going to be using one of these programs for your next interview, office meeting, or big grant proposal. Getting prepared for these events today requires a lot more than dusting off a suit and picking out the office-suitable makeup. If you're using Google Meet, for example, you'll also want to pick out a professional 360-degree background and check to see that your camera and mic are working appropriately.

What if you do run into problems during your pre-interview checkup; or even worse, during the meeting? We've compiled a list of the most common Google Meet problems to get you looking smooth, professional, and ready to command the appropriate attention you deserve the next time you use Google Meet.

Read more
Google Gemini vs. GPT-4: Which is the best AI?
A person typing on a laptop that is showing the ChatGPT generative AI website.

Google's Gemini artificial intelligence and OpenAI's ChatGPT that uses the GPT-4 model are two of the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions available today. They can comprehend and interact with text, images, video, audio, and code, as well as output various alterations of each. they also provide expertise that would cost a lot to replicate with an expert human.

But if you're weighing which tool to put your time and energies into learning how to use, you want to pick the best one. Which is the more capable AI tool? Gemini or GPT-4?
Availability and pricing
Gemini is available in Pro and Nano form, though Ultra has yet to be released. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Read more