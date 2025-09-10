 Skip to main content
Claude’s impressive file tools will make ChatGPT and Gemini jealous

Just utter the changes and Claude will edit accordingly without you ever opening those files.

By
Claude AI on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Claude is one of the hottest AI agents in the market, right behind the big names like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. The tech stack is so powerful that Apple is reportedly considering a partnership with Anthropic to let Claude power the next-gen Siri experience. While that is yet to happen, Claude has just released new tools that let you create and edit a wide range of file formats, from docs to sheets and PDFs.

What’s the cool trick?

Claude can now create — and edit — a variety of files for you. You just have to feed the data, or describe your requirements as a natural language statement, and Anthropic’s AI chatbot will convert it into an Excel spreadsheet (.xlsx), PowerPoint presentation (.pptx), Word document (.docx), or a PDF file.

Users can upload a variety of data types, such as CSV and TSV, and Claude can process and convert them into the desired file format with all the required modifications in tow. It will even create graphs, charts, and images wherever necessary. But do keep in mind that there’s a limit of 30MB for file uploads and downloads.

Recommended Videos

Aside from generating files and reports, it can also do file format conversion (such as a document to a slide) and extract data from PDFs. The new file creation and editing tools are available as a feature preview on the web and desktop to users paying for a Max, Team, or Enterprise plan.

Editing is the real powerhouse

Creating documents is an impressive capability, though you get something similar with Gemini, as well. Google’s chatbot lets you export Deep Research reports with a single click as a Docs file. Claude, however, goes beyond that. It lets you edit files such as Excel sheets without even opening them.

Claude can make edits in a file by understanding the context, which users simply have to give as a prompt. For example, you can simply write a prompt (or a rule) like “Change all instances of ABC to XYZ, replace all the USD prices with EUR costs, and update the role name for Manager to Executive.”

“Your Word docs, PDFs, Excel sheets, and PowerPoints maintain their original formatting while getting updated in one pass,” says Anthropic. This is something that will make file editing a lot less mundane and quicker. Even Microsoft has apparently taken notice. According to The Information, Microsoft has inked a deal with Anthropic to use Claude for powering some of the Office 365 features.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
