Close to the Metal Ep. 43: If you build it, will they come?

Microsoft’s Build developer conference might not be the most exciting event, but the Redmond team often announces a slew of features and updates that regular users will see in very tangible ways.

Windows 10 will soon have an expanded timeline feature, which will allow users to save and jump right back into sessions, like one might with a modern browser. This interesting new feature compliments advanced clipboard utilities, with cross-platform support for copy and paste tools with multiple options.

Next up, Story Remix brought the once-dead Windows Movie Maker back to life in a more modern form, with lots of automated systems designed to take the work out of video editing. It includes a swath of special effects, facial recognition, and collaborative tools. If Microsoft can uphold that promise, Story Remix will be an exciting new wave for home videos.

There will also be improvements to OneDrive later this year, with deeper integration into Windows Explorer that will allow OneDrive files to sit anywhere in an existing file system. For those who utilize Microsoft’s cloud service, this is a step in the right direction.

Finally, the most exciting part — new mixed reality controllers. The Redmond team has been pushing hard to bring mixed reality to life, but this is the first time we’ve actually gotten to see the consumer implementation, even if it was just a promotional video.

Microsoft made some promises at this year’s Build, and the bigger question of how well it can deliver will be answered in the coming months.

