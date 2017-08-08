CTTM Ep. 51: We talk back to school PCs at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern

It’s August, and that means its time for students to start thinking about the computer they carry to class. It’s an incredibly important piece of hardware — the centerpiece of student life, really. If you’re going to college, especially, you’ll use it to cram out papers, read source materials, watch movies, play games, and waste hours and Twitter.

What you buy is important. You’ll want a system that is quick enough and portable enough, but also affordable on your budget which, since you’re a student, likely isn’t that large. It’s a tough choice to make, and recent advances in tech have actually made it harder. Now, students have to pick between not only desktops and laptops, but also Chromebooks and tablets, which can be argued to have their own place in a student’s backpack.

There’s no simple answer to the question of what you should buy, but if you know what you want to do with your back to school PC, you should be able to pick the right one. We’ll help you out on this week’s Close to the Metal.

