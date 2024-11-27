You can now buy eight RTX 5090s for over $50,000

It’s true that we’re all waiting for the release of Nvidia’s best graphics cards, but … not like this. The RTX 5090 made a surprise appearance in a GPU server made by Comino, a company that deals with data center design and construction. Although still unannounced by Nvidia, the GPU can now be preordered directly from the manufacturer, but not by itself — and at a whopping price of around $5,000 per GPU.

Just to clarify: No, Nvidia’s RTX 50-series is still not here, and as of yet, Nvidia hasn’t even confirmed that there will be an RTX 5090 at all. However, Comino opened up preorders for its next-gen Grando Server equipped with either six or eight RTX 5090 GPUs. This is worrying news for gamers because the RTX 5090 was always meant to be a consumer card. Still, the reality is that the RTX 4090 remained in high demand throughout its tenure because of its AI capabilities, and the RTX 5090 is only going to be even better in that regard.

Seeing the server up for preorder is one thing, but it’s the price that floored us. HardwareLuxx reached out to Comino to get a quote and, surprisingly enough, managed to get some scoop on the pricing of these beasts. It turns out that the six GPU variant will cost 40,000 euros, and the eight GPU configuration is priced at 50,000 euros. This translates to around $42,200 and $52,750, respectively.

No matter how you spin it, $52,000 for a server with eight consumer GPUs feels like a lot, but the cost of Comino’s custom cooling solutions and the rest of the components is bound to contribute.

The server comes equipped with an AMD EPYC processor with 32 cores, 256GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage. Comino customizes the servers with liquid cooling solutions, and as noted by VideoCardz, the cooling might also apply to the GPUs themselves — so they’re not quite the RTX 5090s we’ll likely find on the shelves in a few months.

Some quick math reveals that the RTX 5090 might cost around $4,000 to $5,000 based on these server configurations, but that’s obviously not going to be true when the card is available to buy. However, a price hike seems likely, with many leakers predicting around $2,000 for the RTX 5090. It won’t be long before we know for sure, as the cards are rumored to launch during CES 2025 in January.