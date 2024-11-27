 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You can now buy eight RTX 5090s for over $50,000

By
Comino Grando server.
Comino

It’s true that we’re all waiting for the release of Nvidia’s best graphics cards, but … not like this. The RTX 5090 made a surprise appearance in a GPU server made by Comino, a company that deals with data center design and construction. Although still unannounced by Nvidia, the GPU can now be preordered directly from the manufacturer, but not by itself — and at a whopping price of around $5,000 per GPU.

Just to clarify: No, Nvidia’s RTX 50-series is still not here, and as of yet, Nvidia hasn’t even confirmed that there will be an RTX 5090 at all. However, Comino opened up preorders for its next-gen Grando Server equipped with either six or eight RTX 5090 GPUs. This is worrying news for gamers because the RTX 5090 was always meant to be a consumer card. Still, the reality is that the RTX 4090 remained in high demand throughout its tenure because of its AI capabilities, and the RTX 5090 is only going to be even better in that regard.

Recommended Videos

Seeing the server up for preorder is one thing, but it’s the price that floored us. HardwareLuxx reached out to Comino to get a quote and, surprisingly enough, managed to get some scoop on the pricing of these beasts. It turns out that the six GPU variant will cost 40,000 euros, and the eight GPU configuration is priced at 50,000 euros. This translates to around $42,200 and $52,750, respectively.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

No matter how you spin it, $52,000 for a server with eight consumer GPUs feels like a lot, but the cost of Comino’s custom cooling solutions and the rest of the components is bound to contribute.

MSI RTX 4090 Suprim X on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The server comes equipped with an AMD EPYC processor with 32 cores, 256GB of RAM, and 1TB of NVMe storage. Comino customizes the servers with liquid cooling solutions, and as noted by VideoCardz, the cooling might also apply to the GPUs themselves — so they’re not quite the RTX 5090s we’ll likely find on the shelves in a few months.

Related

Some quick math reveals that the RTX 5090 might cost around $4,000 to $5,000 based on these server configurations, but that’s obviously not going to be true when the card is available to buy. However, a price hike seems likely, with many leakers predicting around $2,000 for the RTX 5090. It won’t be long before we know for sure, as the cards are rumored to launch during CES 2025 in January.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
It’s finally time to stop buying Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs
RTX 3080 Ti in front of a window.

If you're looking for a budget GPU, the general advice is usually to buy from the previous generation of graphics cards. After all, as the new cards take over the market, the older ones are still waiting to be sold -- and while they're no longer among the best graphics cards, they're still perfectly acceptable alternatives.

We've now reached the point in the current generation of Nvidia GPUs where that advice no longer applies. If you want to get the best bang for your buck, it's time to stop buying Nvidia's RTX 30-series and look for other options.
The RTX 30-series arrived at the worst possible time

Read more
Everything you need to know about buying a GPU in 2024
RTX 4090.

The graphics card, also known as the GPU, is arguably one of the most exciting components in any PC build. Alongside the processor, your graphics card often has the greatest impact on the overall performance of your PC. That makes it a pretty high-stakes purchase, especially if you consider that GPUs can get pretty expensive.

The GPU market has a lot to offer, and that's regardless of your needs and your budget. Whether you're aiming for something super cheap to support some light browsing or a behemoth to handle the most GPU-intensive games, you have lots of options. In this guide, we'll show you what to look out for so that you can pick the best GPU that fits your budget and needs.
Nvidia, AMD, or Intel?
Consumer graphics cards are generally split into two categories -- integrated and discrete graphics. Since you're here, you're most likely looking for a discrete (or dedicated) GPU, and that's what we're going to focus on in this article.

Read more
I’m jealous — someone scored an RTX 4070 Super for $49 on Amazon
The Nvidia logo on the RTX 4070 Super.

The RTX 4070 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, and it has a price to match, with most models going for $600 on Amazon. However, one lucky Redditor scored a model for just $49. No, it wasn't some steep sale, and most people would see a price like that and assume it's a scam. But sure enough, two days after finding a Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Gaming OC for $48.94 on Amazon, the card showed up in the mail.

You should absolutely assume that a price that's too good to be true is a scam on Amazon. We've seen just this year how scammers can infiltrate the third-party listings on Amazon to sell fake graphics cards, but this listing for the RTX 4070 Super was different. It was sold and shipped by Amazon Canada and there was only one card in stock, suggesting it was either mismarked or someone seriously needed some extra warehouse space.

Read more