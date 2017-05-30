Kingpin 1080 Ti guarantees 2GHz overclock on air at Computex 2017

Why it matters to you If you have deep pockets and want to push your graphics card to its limits, getting one with guaranteed overclocking potential could offer peace of mind.

Just a few months on from the first Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti being overclocked beyond 2GHz, and EVGA has unveiled a version of the card which it guarantees can do that every single time. Built in partnership with world-famous overclocker Kingpin, perhaps the most impressive part of this new design is that it does it with just air cooling.

We had our first hint at the existence of a Kingpin edition GTX 1080 Ti last week, though beyond it having unprecedented overclocking powers, we didn’t know much about it. Now that it’s been officially unveiled at Computex 2017, we can confirm a few more details.

The 1080 Ti Kingpin edition comes with a larger than usual PCB, with right-aligned 8pin PCIExpress power connectors. Thanks to tweaks to the power design system for added stability, EVGA pledges that every one of the cards will be able to hit at least 2,025MHz on the core, a more than 20 percent increase over the standard boosted clocks.

Although the card is “only” air cooled, it does have quite a hefty cooling solution. It features a conductive backing plate and a lengthy copper heatsink with a large number of fins, all cooled by three high-powered EVGA fans. Although it’s a hefty card, as PCPer points out, the design is slim enough that with some tweaks to the cooler you could turn this card into a single-slot solution for SLI systems.

Also separating this version of the 1080 Ti from its reference design and contemporaries is a unique I/O port selection on the rear. There are three mini-DisplayPort 1.3 connectors, alongside an HDMI 2.0 port and a dual-link DVI, adding in the legacy connector that some Nvidia fans missed when it was dropped from the reference 1080 Ti.

Although no pricing or availability information has yet been announced, the card is expected to go on sale toward the end of June or early July, with a price increase in the region of a few hundred dollars over the standard card.