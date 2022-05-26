You can now buy an EVGA RTX 3090 Ti below MSRP

EVGA is now offering some pretty significant discounts on a large portion of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series lineup, including the beastly RTX 3090 Ti.

Some of the discounts surpass $200, and certain variants of the RTX 3090 Ti are now selling below the MSRP, making it the perfect time to buy if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your GPU.

You’re probably thinking: “Graphics cards? On sale?” If you are, that’s completely understandable. Finding a discounted GPU is something unheard of, or at least it used to be. After many long months of the GPU shortage, most of us have gotten used to having to pay more than the MSRP in order to buy one of the best graphics cards. However, as the GPU market is finally beginning to bounce back, the sales and bundles are making a return.

This time, EVGA is holding a Memorial Day sale, and while plenty of GPUs are up for grabs, the most curious offerings are perhaps the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming, the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Gaming, and the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming. With their temporary new pricing, these models are cheaper than Nvidia’s reference model, which has an MSRP of $1,999.

The model is the most expensive one of them all, currently $1,999, discounted by $200. Although the price is the same as what Nvidia asks for its Founders Edition model, the EVGA GPU should outperform it, what with the 1,920MHz overclock and the triple fan setup. Right now, this certainly makes for a better deal. The non-Ultra variant sells for $1,949 right now (also a $200 discount). In terms of specifications, it’s almost the same as the Ultra Gaming, but the non-Ultra has a 30MHz lower frequency.

While these two models are selling close to the Nvidia MSRP, you can actually get an RTX 3090 Ti cheaper than what Nvidia would have you pay for it. The RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Black Gaming is currently on sale for $1,899, and it’s still a real beast of a GPU — it just doesn’t come with a factory overclock.

The discounts don’t end with the RTX 3090 Ti, but in fact, the cheapest RTX 3090 Ti model might actually be a better option than the RTX 3090, provided you have a bit of extra leeway in your budget. EVGA has also discounted its RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming down to $1,799 (), which means that spending just an extra $100 gets you an upgrade from the RTX 3090 to the RTX 3090 Ti. Be mindful of the power requirements of the RTX 3090 Ti, though — that card will need to be paired with a monstrous power supply.

Similar discounts can be seen on the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, and even the RTX 3050. has dropped down to $1,299 for the duration of the sale, while the cheapest RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming is just $869.

The GPUs can be found on Amazon as well as at the official EVGA store. While the sale may not last long, it’s ridiculously exciting to see that there is a sale at all because it’s yet another sign that the GPU shortage is finally easing up. So long, graphics cards sold at over 300% of MSRP — we’re not going to miss you.

