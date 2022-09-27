 Skip to main content
Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible

Fionna Agomuoh
By

The Taiwanese computer hardware brand Cooler Master has announced its latest Tempest series gaming monitors, which feature mini-LED HDR displays at affordable prices.

The two monitors will both sell for under $1,000 when they go on sale later this year, with the Tempest GP27U standing as the option with the more detailed display. It is a 27-inch 4K (UHD) resolution panel with a 160Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. The Tempest GP27Q has a display that can put in more active performance, with a 27-inch 2K (WQHD) resolution panel, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.5 ms response time.

Cooler Master 27-inch Tempest gaming monitors stand next to each other.

As said, both monitors feature mini-LED displays that also support Quantum Dot technology and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness in HDR mode. They include 576 local dimming zones to ensure ideal brightness, darkness, and contrast where needed. Both monitors have a wide-color gamut that spans up to 99% of Adobe RGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

The Tempest GP27U will be available in October with a price of $700, while the Tempest GP27Q will be available in November and has a price of $1,000.

This Cooler Master launch follows the announcement of the brand’s GP27-FQS gaming monitor model in February. Much like both the Tempest GP27U and Tempest GP27Q, the GP27-FQS is a 27-inch display. It features a quantum dot mini-LED QHD IPS panel with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. While its price might have been higher during its original launch period, the GP27-FQS currently sells for $350.

Other monitors released this year that feature quantum dot technology, which aids in improving color accuracy, include the MSI MPG Artymis 273CQR-QD and MPG Artymis 273CQRX-QD monitors. They are also 27-inch displays, both VA panels with WQHD 1440p resolutions, 1ms MPRT, and 1000R curvature. The former, however, has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, while the latter has a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

