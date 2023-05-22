 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Cooler Master’s bizarre gaming shoe costs a cool $6,000

Alex Blake
By

People who love PCs and people who love sneakers are both deeply enthusiastic about their chosen passions, but what if you’re into both? Well, Cooler Master thinks it has the answer in the form of its Sneaker X custom PC, an utterly bizarre computer that is shaped like a chunky, garish piece of premium footwear.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Sneaker X (it was initially revealed in early 2022 to mark the company’s 30th birthday), but Cooler Master has been awfully quiet since then. Now, though, the company has unveiled the product’s price for the first time — and it doesn’t come cheap.

1 of 3
Cooler Master's Sneaker X custom PC, a computer shaped like a sneaker, shown here in red and white.
Cooler Master, Digital Trends
Cooler Master's Sneaker X custom PC, a computer shaped like a sneaker, shown here in blue and white.
Cooler Master, Digital Trends
Cooler Master's Sneaker X custom PC, a computer shaped like a sneaker, shown here in blue and white.
Cooler Master, Digital Trends

No, at $5,999, the Sneaker X is hardly bargain-basement material, but then again, sneakerheads and PC enthusiasts are not always shy about splashing the cash on custom creations. With horribly expensive graphics cards seemingly the new normal — with the $299 RTX 4060 being a very welcome exception — we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the Sneaker X’s price is through the roof.

Related

Cooler Master has stayed mum on the other details, such as what components you can expect inside the case. However, according to a press release (via TechPowerUp), it “supports the latest generations of Intel and AMD CPUs” and features a “unique water-cooling system for peak functionality.”

Recommended Videos

A sole-destroying price

A living room showing Cooler Master's Sneaker X custom PC, alongside a TV, table, chairs, and other accoutrements.
Cooler Master

Alongside the Sneaker X, Cooler Master also shed more light on the Cooling X, a decidedly more sedate-looking PC tower. According to Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master, “These products are a testament to our dedication to meeting the diverse needs of our users, from gamers to creators and businesses.”

While we’re not exactly sure who needs a $6,000 PC shaped like a shoe, it’s perhaps no surprise that it is Cooler Master that has developed this idea, given the company has also made a butt-vibrating gaming chair and a space-age computer pod. The Sneaker X comes under the firm’s CMODX imprint, where some of its more experimental products find a home.

The Sneaker X evolved from a custom PC concept made by modder JMDF in 2020. The parts for that reportedly cost up to $4,000 to put together, so the $6,000 price for the Sneaker X is not entirely surprising. And while we can’t imagine this PC flying off the shelves, if you’ve been looking for an ostentatious centerpiece that merges your dual passions of PC gaming and high-end footwear — and don’t mind the strange looks this wallet-gouging piece of hardware will generate — the Sneaker X could be for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Get this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 while it’s $500 off
Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

There are all kinds of laptop deals online, but not all of them will cater to the needs of gamers like the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It's currently an even more tempting purchase due to a $500 discount from Dell, which pulls the machine's price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. There's still a few days left before the offer expires, but since there's a chance that stocks get depleted before then, you'll want to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop
Even with the launch of the Alienware x14 R2, the Alienware x14 is still a worthwhile investment even just for its extremely thin form factor. At 0.57 of an inch, it's the thinnest gaming laptop that you can buy, and with a weight of about 4 lbs., it's easy to carry with you wherever you go. The Alienware x14 doesn't sacrifice performance for this design though, as it's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, this gaming laptop won't have trouble running the best PC games.

Read more
These embarrassing passwords got celebrities hacked
dt10 language and tech motorola razr v3 paris hilton

One thing that celebrities have in common with everyday people is that they are also susceptible to cybersecurity breaches. Many public figures have had their private and public tech accounts hacked over the years and these attacks have often been due to them simply having weak passwords that were easy for bad actors to figure out.

Socialites, actors, politicians, and even prominent tech figures are guilty of lazy password practices, and falling victim to cybercrime that has compromised their passwords.
President Donald Trump

Read more
Get this HP 17-inch laptop for $330 with this weekend deal
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If screen size is your primary concern when buying a new laptop, a 17-inch screen should be your first pick. If price is your second most important factor, this deal from HP is the perfect laptop for you.

Luckily, HP has your back with their 17-inch laptop, which you can grab from their website for just $330, rather than the $500 it usually goes for. Even better, you can customize it and use the extra savings on upgrades, such as getting a much better CPU that adds versatility or a better display that runs FHD rather than just HD. Also, even though you can upgrade the internal space, you still might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals for added versatility.

Read more