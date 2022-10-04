 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gaming chair makes your butt a part of the action

Nathan Drescher
By

Like a caboose, gaming chairs always seem to come last in the world of gaming peripherals. Cooler Master’s cheeky team of designers have cracked the butt-immersion problem of gaming with the new Synk X haptic gaming chair.

Cooler Master calls its chair a new trend in immersive entertainment. It’s a haptic chair which channels sound waves from your game or movie and converts them into vibrations in the back and bottom. It uses Bluetooth to include your keester in the game, vibrating to the action whether you’re on PC, console, mobile, or simply watching a movie on TV.

A Cooler Master Synk X chair with purple rings around the seat and back
Cooler Master

“Designed for sensing the tension in a battle game, engaging in the adventurous journey from a film, or grooving with the musical beats,” the company said in a press release, “Synk X provides a new way of immersing in the imaginary world for an enhanced user experience.”

The chair itself is an ergonomic recliner with a retractable leg rest, 135-degree posture bracing backrest, and adjustable armrests. Cooler Master built the chair out of a breathable mesh material so your derriere shouldn’t overheat in it, although we have yet to test this claim. There’s a Star Trek-like control panel in one of the armrests which includes volume and vibration level adjustments, audio input selectors, jacks for headphones, and battery status monitors.

The Synk X haptic gaming chair.

This isn’t the first vibrating game chair we’ve seen. Razer has a concept chair called the Enki Pro Hypersense. In true Razer fashion, it includes a built-in RGB light logo with 16.8 million color effects to choose from. Razer claims their chair provides up to 65,000 haptic feedback variations and can even simulate g-forces, although we’re a tad skeptical about this last claim.

Cooler Master’s chair is intriguing. We don’t often see Bluetooth-enabled furniture. The company hasn’t said when the Synk X will be available for purchase, so we’ll keep an eye on this. In the meantime, our backsides will need to make do with plain old gaming chairs.

Editors' Recommendations

Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible
Cooler Master 27-inch Tempest gaming monitors were announced today and will release later this year.
Intel Innovation 2022: 13th-gen chips, slidable displays, and everything else
The stage at Intel Innovation keynote.
Alienware Aurora R15 now comes with Nvidia RTX 4090, Intel 13th-gen
Alienware Aurora R15 cryotech liquid cooled.
Intel Unison is yet another attempt to make PCs and phones work together
intel unison integrates your pc with phone image ui
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022
The Nighthawk RAXE300 on a tabletop in a home.
Best Chromebook deals for October 2022
Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.
Best HP Envy deals for October 2022
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
Best desktop computer deals for October 2022
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
Best VPN deals and sales for October 2022
A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.
Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for October 2022
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk
Best Dell laptop deals for October 2022
dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02
Best touchscreen laptop deals for October 2022
HP Spectre
Best 17-inch laptop deals for October 2022
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.