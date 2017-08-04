Corsair beefs up gaming desktops with stronger storage, GTX 1080 Ti graphics

Why it matters to you PC gamers looking for a pre-configured desktop now have three additional choices from Corsair based on M.2 SSD storage, and GTX 1080 Ti graphics.

Corsair said on Thursday, August 3 that it outfitted its Corsair One-branded PC gaming desktops with GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics, and storage based on M.2 NVMe SSDs. These components are provided in three new configurations with a starting price of $2,300, and fall under the company’s “Corsair One Pro” umbrella. They join four other current “vanilla” and “pro” configurations with a starting price of $1,800.

Here are all seven available desktops:

CPU GPU Memory

(two slots) Storage Power Supply $1,800 i7-7700 GTX 1070 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 240GB SSD

1TB HDD 400 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,200 i7-7700K GTX 1080 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 480GB SSD

2TB HDD 400 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,300 i7-7700K GTX 1080 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 960GB SSD 400 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,600 i7-7700K GTX 1080 Ti 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 960GB SSD 500 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,300* i7-7700K GTX 1080 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 480GB M.2 SSD

2TB HDD 400 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,700* i7-7700K GTX 1080 Ti 16GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 480GB M.2 SSD

2TB HDD 500 watt

80 Plus Gold $2,900* i7-7700K GTX 1080 Ti 32GB DDR4

@ 2,400MHz 480GB M.2 SSD

2TB HDD 500 watt

80 Plus Gold

* New configurations

The memory used in Corsair’s PC gaming desktops is based on the company’s Vengeance LPX DDR4 sticks. Designed for overclocking, these memory modules include a heatspreader made from pure aluminum to keep those circuits running optimally, and a printed circuit board designed to properly manage the heat. On their own, Corsair’s 16GB kit running at 2,400MHz can cost $170 while the 32GB kit can cost $300.

Meanwhile, product images show that the Corsair One desktops rely on the company’s own SF400 and SF500 power supplies, which are underpowered based on Nvidia’s suggestions for its GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti cards. For the GTX 1080 Ti graphics chip, Nvidia suggests the use of a 600-watt power supply given that the card consumes 250 watts on its own. For the vanilla GTX 1080 card, Nvidia suggests a 500-watt power supply (180-watt usage). That said, there doesn’t appear to be any way to choose a better power supply option for Corsair’s desktops.

“The sleek, aircraft-grade aluminum chassis is built with painstaking attention to detail, and extremely resistant to surface wear,” the company states. “Featuring a previously impossible small footprint, and subtle ambient lighting details, Corsair One is at home in any environment.”

As for the rest of the specifications, the desktops provide these features:

Ports (back): 1x PS/2 Port

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A

3x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1x Gigabit Ethernet

1x HDMI

2x DisplayPort

5x Audio jacks

2x Wi-Fi antenna jacks

1x S/PDIF audio Ports (front): 1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Form factor: Mini-Tower CPU cooling: Liquid GPU cooling: Liquid Dimensions: 7.87 x 6.92 x 14.96 inches Weight: 16.31 pounds Case materials: Steel

Bead-blasted aluminum Case color: Black

As the base specifications show, Corsair’s desktop provides an HDMI port and a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A port on the front for easy virtual reality headset connectivity (although for the HTC Vive, you’re better off connecting the link box to the back). Both the processor and graphics card are liquid cooled, too, providing a highly quiet environment while the computer idles.