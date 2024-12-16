 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The SSD I’ve been recommending for over 5 years is reaching its untimely end

By
The Crucial MX500 SSD sitting on a motherboard.
Crucial

It’s time to pack it up. Crucial is phasing out its wildly popular MX500 SSD, which has been one of the most popular and best SSDs you can buy for close to seven years. I’ve personally recommended it countless times, and I’ve had one plugging away in my personal system for over five years.

Since it was introduced in the opening weeks of 2018, the Crucial MX500 has been at the top of bestseller charts — and for good reason. It’s an inexpensive 2.5-inch SATA SSD, and it’s available all the way up to 4TB. It was also frequently on sale. Reddit user u/iEngineered snagged a 4TB model on Prime Day last year, but it failed earlier this month. After making a warranty request, Crucial informed the user that the 4TB model was no longer in production.

Recommended Videos

Crucial confirmed to ComputerBase that the MX500 is being discontinued. On Crucial’s website, the 4TB and 250GB versions have an “end of life” badge, while the remaining capacity options are out of stock. Retailers still have remaining inventory, thankfully. The 2TB version, for example, is on off right now.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Although the MX500 has reached legendary status within the PC hardware community, that’s not because it’s particularly fast. This is a SATA SSD, and it only claims sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s. Even a last-gen M.2 SSD like the Samsung 990 Pro can reach speeds of up to 7,450MB/s. The MX500 was popular because it was inexpensive, provided a ton of storage, and came with a rare five-year warranty.

Related

I still have a 2TB MX500 rocking in my personal PC, which I use alongside an 1TB M.2 drive to store games. Despite the massive delta in speed, I wouldn’t be able to tell you which games are installed on which drive unless I specifically look for them. It’s true that M.2 drives are slowly becoming the norm, but there’s something to be said for large-capacity SATA drives that just work, especially when they don’t cost a lot of money.

It’s not a shock to see the MX500 go, however. Not only are motherboards packing more M.2 slots — at least three, and sometimes five or more — but M.2 NVMe drives have also drastically dropped in price. For example, the is actually available for $30 less than the 4TB MX500, despite speeds that are 10 times as fast.

Old souls may look back on the MX500 fondly — I certainly do, and I plan on running my own MX500 into the ground until it completely gives out — but the situation today is much different than it was seven years ago. So, pour one out for the MX500, but don’t mourn its loss too much. There are much better options available today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
I’ve built hundreds of PCs. These are the mistakes I’ve regretted most
The Hyte Y60 with an RTX 4090 installed.

I've built hundreds of PCs, but despite so much time with empty hardware boxes and a screwdriver, I still make boneheaded mistakes. Between rushing, ignoring critical steps in the build process, and simply not paying attention, I've ruined hundreds of dollars worth of hardware and wasted dozens of hours of time.

You don't have to fall victim to the same mistakes I have. Here are some of the dumbest mistakes I've made when building PCs over the last few years and what you can do to avoid them.
Playing loose with compatibility
It looks like the GPU fits in this photo, but I can assure you that it doesn't. Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Read more
I’ve used Intel CPUs for years. Here’s why I’m finally switching to AMD
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D held between fingertips.

I've been using Intel CPUs for close to seven years. It started with the Core i7-8700K, but I moved on to the Core i9-10900K, Core i9-12900K, and most recently, the Core i9-13900K, all of which could have occupied a slot among the best processors at different points in time. But after so much time with Team Blue, I'm switching back to AMD.

It comes at an interesting time for Intel and the PC hardware community as a whole, which is currently abuzz about a particular article claiming that Intel is objectively "better" for PC gamers. That's not what this article is. Instead, I want to walk you through why I chose to use AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D in my gaming PC, and how I came to the decision.
Stability struggles
The Intel Core i9-13900K CPU Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Read more
This is the best gaming keyboard I’ve ever used — and you’ve never heard of it
The Meletrix Boog75 keyboard on a pink background.

I've covered a lot of gaming keyboards over the past couple of years. In most cases, they're standout offerings from mainstream brands like Asus, HyperX, and Corsair. And in most cases, these companies bring some premium, enthusiast-level features to products you could find in your local Best Buy. The Meletrix Boog75 isn't in the same class.

This keyboard has enthusiast blood running through its veins. It doesn't come with dense RGB software, endless connection modes, or dedicated keys for media and macros. But it's the best damn keyboard I've used by a mile, both for typing and gaming, and it's cheap enough that it can go toe-to-toe with more mainstream offerings.
The Hall Effect

Read more