DeepSeek AI draws ire of spy agency over data hoarding and hot bias

By
DeepSeek AI chatbot running on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The privacy and safety troubles continue to pile up for buzzy Chinese AI upstart DeepSeek. After having access blocked for lawmakers and federal employees in multiple countries, while also raising alarms about its censorship and safeguards, it has now attracted an official notice from South Korea’s spy agency.

The country’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has targeted the AI company over excessive collection and questionable responses for topics that are sensitive to the Korean heritage, as per Reuters.

“Unlike other generative AI services, it has been confirmed that chat records are transferable as it includes a function to collect keyboard input patterns that can identify individuals and communicate with Chinese companies’ servers such as volceapplog.com,” the agency was quoted as saying.

This comes after a government notice asking different agencies and ministries to block employee access to DeepSeek over security alarms. Australia and Taiwan have already put such restrictions in place, and more countries are expected to follow suit.

Homepage of DeepSeek's mobile AI app.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The core issue is that DeepSeek is reportedly offering its ad partners open access to user data, which the Chinese government can also get its hands on, as per local laws. According to The Korea Herald, the chatbot was also returning controversial answers to queries about culturally sensitive and contentious geopolitical topics.

Notably, the chatbot delivers different answers when asked the same question in Korean and Chinese languages. According to The Korea Times, the agency will conduct further tests to assess the safety and security aspects in the near future.

While security concerns have made headlines as the biggest concern with DeepSeek, experts are also worried about the responses it can generate. In an analysis by The Wall Street Journal, the AI coughed up worrying information such as the recipe to cook up bioweapons, a Nazi defense manifesto, and self-harm encouragement.

Mobile users experience censorship bias with DeepSeek AI.
DeepSeek’s censorial behavior mirrors that of the Great Firewall on China’s internet. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

In an analysis by fellow AI giant Anthropic, the company’s CEO Dario Amodei mentioned that DeepSeek proved to be the worst AI model in their tests when it comes to generating extremely disturbing information such as the creation of bioweapons.

Just over a week ago, researchers at Cisco also tested it against jailbreaking tools across six different categories, and it failed to block every single attack. In another round of tests by Qualys, the AI could only muster a 47% jailbreak pass rate.

Then there are the concerns about leaking sensitive data and sharing it without any restraint. Cybersecurity researchers at Wiz recently discovered over a million lines of chat history containing sensitive information that was publicly accessible.

DeepSeek plugged the flaw, but its commercial uptake remains a topic of hot debate. In the US, NASA has already banned employees from using DeepSeek, and so has the US Navy. Moreover, a bill seeking a DeepSeek ban on federal devices is also on the table.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Microsoft already has its legal crosshairs set on DeepSeek
DeepSeek AI running on an iPhone.

The home page chat interface of DeepSeek AI. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Microsoft, a primary investor in OpenAI, is now exploring whether the Chinese company DeepSeek used nefarious methods to train its reasoning models. According to Bloomberg Law the company now believes DeepSeek violated its terms of service by using its application programming interface (API) to train its recently announced R1 model.

Read more
How DeepSeek flipped the tech world on its head overnight
The DeepSeek website.

DeepSeek, the chatbot made by a Chinese startup that seemingly dethroned ChatGPT, is taking the world by storm. It's currently the number one topic all over the news, and a lot has happened in the past 24 hours. Among other highlights, Nvidia's stock plummeted as a response to DeepSeek; President Donald Trump commented on the new AI; Mark Zuckerberg is assembling a team to find an answer to DeepSeek. Below, we'll cover all the latest news you need to know about DeepSeek.
Nvidia gets hit by the rise of DeepSeek

Although ChatGPT is the chatbot that quickly lost its public favorite status with the rise of DeepSeek, Nvidia is the company that suffered the greatest losses. In fact, Nvidia's market loss following the launch of DeepSeek's large language model (LLM) marks the greatest one-day stock market drop in history, says Forbes. Nvidia lost nearly $600 billion as a result of the Chinese company behind DeepSeek revealing just how cheap the new LLM is to develop in comparison to rivals from Anthropic, Meta, or OpenAI.

Read more
DeepSeek: everything you need to know about the AI that dethroned ChatGPT
robot hand in point space

A year-old startup out of China is taking the AI industry by storm after releasing a chatbot which rivals the performance of ChatGPT while using a fraction of the power, cooling, and training expense of what OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic's systems demand. Here's everything you need to know about Deepseek's V3 and R1 models and why the company could fundamentally upend America's AI ambitions.
What is DeepSeek?
DeepSeek (technically, "Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co., Ltd.") is a Chinese AI startup that was originally founded as an AI lab for its parent company, High-Flyer, in April, 2023. That May, DeepSeek was spun off into its own company (with High-Flyer remaining on as an investor) and also released its DeepSeek-V2 model. V2 offered performance on par with other leading Chinese AI firms, such as ByteDance, Tencent, and Baidu, but at a much lower operating cost.

The company followed up with the release of V3 in December 2024. V3 is a 671 billion-parameter model that reportedly took less than 2 months to train. What's more, according to a recent analysis from Jeffries, DeepSeek's “training cost of only US$5.6m (assuming $2/H800 hour rental cost). That is less than 10% of the cost of Meta’s Llama.” That's a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions to billions of dollars that US firms like Google, Microsoft, xAI, and OpenAI have spent training their models.

Read more