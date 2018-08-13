Digital Trends
Computing

At Def Con, children show how easy it can be to hack an election

Eric Brackett
By

The security of voting machines and government databases has long been a topic of concern among cybersecurity experts and officials. However, the danger is still very real, and Def Con, an annual hacker’s convention meeting in Las Vegas, is hoping to shed some light on the problem.

One group set up a number of voting booths inside Caesar’s Palace hotel and casino and asked the convention’s attendees to see what they could do with the machines. The results ranged from amusing to somewhat alarming. As CNN recounts, one hacker was able to make a voting booth play music and display basic animations.

Turning a voting machine into an MP3 player is kind of neat, but that, obviously, isn’t where the real danger is. The bigger concern is about how easy it might be to manipulate votes and impact the outcome of an election. So how easy is it? Well, it turns out that is literal child’s play. The organizers of Vote Hacking Village told the Register that they had to bring children in because adults would find it far too easy.

In order to demonstrate this, Def Con recruited Brian Markus to create replicas of government election result websites. Markus has been part of Def Con for years and previously severed on the President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. Aside from Markus,  engineers from secure-communications platform Wickr were brought on to help with the design. Throughout the course of the event, 47 children took part in the event and 87 percent of them managed to breach the replica sites.

“The really important reason why we’re doing this is because we’re not taking the problem serious enough how significantly someone can mess with our elections,” Wickr founder Nico Sells told Tech Crunch. “And by showing this with 8-year-old kids we can call attention to the problem in such a way that we can fix the system so our democracy isn’t ruined.”

Despite these concerns, a statement issued by the National Association of Secretaries of State cautioned against reading too much into this demonstration. The organization praised Def Con for its work in raising awareness of this issue but expressed skepticism regarding the accuracy of the replica websites.

Don't Miss

Cortana vs. Siri vs. Google Assistant
outlook email
Computing

Just when you thought spam was dead, it’s back and worse than ever

Spam emails might seem like an outdated way to spread malware, but in 2018 they are proving to be the most effective attack vector thanks to new techniques and tricks.
Posted By Jon Martindale
micosoft edge extensions 70 microsoft laptop feat
Computing

Having issues with Microsoft Edge? Here's how to fix the most common problems

If you're feeling frustrated with Microsoft Edge, or have run into a serious problem with Windows 10's built-in browser, take a look at these common issues and the solutions that can help you get back on track.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia esports boot camps shanghai munich esportsbootcamp
Gaming

Munich and Shanghai are getting their own Nvidia esports boot camps

Nvidia has been running an esports "boot camp" in Silicon Valley for the last few years, giving players a chance to hone skills before events, and the hardware giant will soon open two boot camps in Shanghai and Munich.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apple MacBook-review-lid
Computing

A brand-new Mac can be hacked remotely during its first Wi-Fi connection

Researchers discovered a security flaw affecting versions of MacOS prior to 10.13.6 that allows hackers to take control of a Mac during first-time setup and device provisioning. Malicious code can then be injected into the Mac.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Desktop Computer Falcon Northwest Mach V
Computing

From hot rods to budget sleepers, our favorite desktops can handle anything

Are laptops overrated? Experience the power offered by the best desktop computer on the market today, whether you're in need of a budget solution or a fire-breathing, $4,000 premium gaming rig. These are the best desktop computers you can…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

Why stop at one? Nvidia’s rumored GTX 1180 might double down on cooling fans

A rumor stemming from the leaked printed circuit board for the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card claims that Nvidia redesigned the drum fan to accommodate a dual-fan design. This rumor focuses on the Founders Edition model.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
last vhs manufacture funai to halt production tapes
Home Theater

Here's how to preserve your precious VHS memories in a modern format

There's no reason you should have to lose those precious home videos just because VHS is a dying format. Here, we'll show you how to convert VHS tapes to a digital format, and save those memories forever.
Posted By Kris Wouk
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Need to work from the road? Here are the 5 best laptops with LTE

Although a smartphone can serve as a hotspot for your laptop, where's the fun in that? If you're looking to eliminate that burden and surf the internet without a tether, we list five of the best laptops with LTE you can find.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
wheres waldo ai thereswaldo cover
Emerging Tech

‘There’s Waldo’ robot will find Waldo long before you can

There’s Waldo is the brain child of Matt Reed, a creative technologist at the creative agency Redpepper. Reed and his colleagues built the bot out of a uArm Swift Pro that’s controlled by a Raspberry Pi computer.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market today. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy…
Posted By Jon Martindale
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Computing

Should you OK Google, Hey Siri, or talk to Cortana? Here's the top voice assistant

In this virtual assistant comparison, we examine how they're becoming an important part of our lives. So how do Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri stack up against one another when it comes to features and voice recognition?
Posted By Jon Martindale