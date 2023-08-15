 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can take this 14-inch Dell monitor anywhere, and it’s $90 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Woman sits at a desk using the Dell 14inch Portable Monitor.
Dell

Monitor deals typically focus on the traditional types of monitors. However, if you need a portable monitor, Dell has a great offer on at the moment. Usually priced at $360, you can buy a Dell 14-inch portable monitor for $270 so you’re saving $90. It’s well-suited for anyone that needs to be productive on the move without being limited to working at a desk or relying on a laptop screen by itself. If this sounds like you, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Dell 14-inch portable monitor

The best portable monitors have evolved over the years to be even more useful than before. With this Dell 14-inch portable monitor, it connects to your laptop with a USB-C cable so you don’t need to use multiple cables at once. It offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with an IPS panel looking pretty great. Perhaps more importantly, unlikely the best monitors, it’s ultralight and ultrathin so you can easily take it with you as part of your technological arsenal. It weighs less than a pound and a half it’s less than a quarter-inch thick.

There’s also the advantage of it being efficiently plug and play with its single cable providing both picture and power. The cable is easy to carry too and fits into any bag without any bother. A versatile design with the USB-C port on each side means you can set up the monitor to the left, right, or behind your laptop, while there’s power pass through too. With a continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees, there’s lots of flexibility here while Dell ComfortView protects your eyes from strain caused by blue light emissions. There’s also Dell Display Manager for helping you organize your windows better with an Easy Arrange Memory feature to remember where you left off.

Related

Including everything you need right down to a protective carry sleeve, the Dell 14-inch portable monitor is usually priced at $360. For a limited time only, you can save $90 and pay $270 when you buy direct from Dell. Check it out now if you’re in need of a portable solution.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This 14-inch HP laptop with a year of Microsoft Office is on sale for $179
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

You can boost your productivity for a low price of $179, as that's the cost of the HP Stream 14 laptop from Walmart right now following a $30 discount on its sticker price of $209. The laptop, which comes with access to Microsoft Office 365, isn't going to stay this cheap for long, so you're going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you don't want to miss out on the savings. If you think twice, the bargain may no longer be available by the time you get back to it.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
Every purchase of the HP Stream 14 comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365, which will let you access productivity tools like Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 64GB eMMC, so you can already start using the device as soon as you turn it on for the first time -- you won't have to install the operating system yourself.

Read more
The best 14-inch laptops you can buy in 2023
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

The 14-inch laptop has a small — but noticeable — screen size upgrade over even the best 13-inch laptops, making them better choices for entertainment, gaming, or professional design while still being slim and portable enough to carry anywhere with you.

If this seems like a good fit for your busy life, we have the best 14-inch laptops you should check out, beginning with the excellent all-rounder Apple MacBook Pro 14. The brand-new machine has some of the best performance and battery life around to go with an excellent display. We also have picks for gaming, extra power, and affordability, so there should be something for everyone.

Read more
Get this Dell gaming laptop (RTX 3060) while it’s $500 off
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new gaming laptop. Amazon has some great options, and other retailers are having their own Prime Day gaming laptop deals to compete. Dell is one of the retailers jumping in on the fun. For the next two days they have their most popular mid-budget gaming laptop, the Dell G15, on sale for just $1,100, down a cool $500 from what it usually costs. A 30% discount like that is nothing to snub your nose at. This deal will only be around until early morning Thursday, so grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The two things that matter most in a gaming laptop are the display and the internal components. As far as display goes, this laptop checks the boxes. It has a 15.6-inch screen that gets up to 1080p resolution. You won't be playing 4K games on it, but everything short of that will look great. The refresh rate is 165Hz, so you can get pretty impressive frame rates. Even if you're just gaming at 60FPS, the motion will feel smooth. It gets up to 300 nits, so you'll be able to game before the sun goes down.

Read more